Town of New Haven looking to hire personnel

NEW HAVEN — The Town of New Haven is looking for a few good men (or women) to fill positions in two different departments, it was announced at the most recent council meeting.

Both a full-time and a part-time certified police officer will be hired, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell. In addition, part-time employees to work on the garbage truck are also needed. The recorder said applications for all openings can be picked up at the town hall.

Volunteers are being sought to help decorate the “House of Frightmares,” which is set for Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 24-31 at the New Haven Community Building. Those wishing to help decorate can show up on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. Decorating will continue through Oct. 20.

The event is being sponsored by the town, and the $5 admission will go to purchase new roller skates for winter skating at the community building. The haunted house will begin at 8 p.m. each evening.

Four building permits were approved at the meeting, including ones for Amanda Lieving, in-ground pool; This ‘n’ That Café, remodeling; Beverly Crawford, building; and Ray Fields, replacing existing fence.

In other action, the council:

Made its annual $500 donation to the Mason County Health Department;

Gave three employees performance pay increases following an executive session;

Heard from resident Dean Knight, who thanked employees Jim Morris, Jamie Greene, and Darin Young for their long hours and work in fixing a sink hole in front of his house;

Appointed Councilman Grant Hysell as police commissioner and Councilman Matt Gregg as emergency manager;

Heard from a number of town businesses expressing appreciation to Patrolman S.L. Greene for conducting business checks when working for the town’s police department;

Heard a complaint from Roy Grimm regarding dogs running loose in town; and,

Expressed gratitude to Todd Grinstead and Shane Brabham of the Claywood Park Water System for helping the town during a recent big water leak and providing the needed parts for repairing it.

The next meeting will be Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Grant Hysell, Matt Gregg, Matt Shell, George Gibbs, and Jim Elias.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.