Community Foundation grant deadline Sept. 30

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants for the fall cycle, with an application deadline of Sept. 30.

The fall MCCF grant program applications will be accepted for programs and projects in the arts, education, health, recreation and human services. MCCF will also accept applications for youth programs and projects for funding from the Mason County Fund for Youth in this fall round. Again, applications must be postmarked by Sept. 30. Organizations can apply for MCCF grants by finding the application form on the organization’s website cfofmc.com. Guidelines are also found on the website cfofmc.com or contact the foundation office at 304-372-4500.

To be considered for a Community Action Grant, an applicant must be a private, non-profit organization, tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or a public institution. This fall, in addition to continuing to provide support for capital and equipment projects, program development, and technical assistance, training, and capacity building, the foundation expects to provide a limited number of grants for operating support. Operating support grants target organizations that provide essential community services or offer programs that meet basic human needs and that seek to increase their financial stability and/or expand their capacity to provide services. To be eligible for operating support, an organization must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (operating support is not available to governmental entities, schools, or entities that do not have 501(c)(3) status); have been in continuous operation for at least five years; have a proven track record; have an overall sound financial history (at least prior to the present need); be able to demonstrate strong management; and must have previously received support from the foundation.

The foundation’s grant-making guidelines provide more specific information on eligibility and priorities for all types of grants; visit the foundation’s web site at cfofmc.com to access the fall grant guidelines and application form.

Some of last fall’s award recipients included: Crosslight of Hope, $3,000 from the Mason County Community Grant Fund to purchase food to fill weekly packs of nutritious snacks to support 165 students in need for one full school year. Oak Grove United Methodist Church, $3,000 from Mason County Youth Fund to help with expenses of the backpack feeding program for Roosevelt Elementary students in need for this school year and the holiday breaks. Wahama High School, $1,150 from the MCCF Community Grant and Arts and Education Funds to replace and improve state lighting system, including the purchase of spotlights, and energy efficient digital controls and lights.

Submitted by the Community Foundation of Mason County- MCCF Inc., a non-profit public charity created by local citizens to build permanent endowment funds and issue grants and scholarships to meet community needs. You can learn more about the Community Foundation of Mason County at cfofmc.com or contact Christy Sizemore Crowell, executive director at 304-372-4500 or email at christyc@cfofmc.com.