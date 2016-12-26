My Santa Wore a Crucifix

Santa is real, but he didn’t slide down my chimney with a sack of toys, he sauntered his way up my stairs with a crucifix. It was February of 2006 when he called—way past the usual Christmas visiting hours, but my wish for peace had been heard on high and boy, was I in for a surprise—the surprise of a life-time.

I was granted the opportunity to experience a rare spectacle of paranormal phenomena. I’d asked God to provide proof of His existence and three days later, water sprayed inside my house as if from an invisible water hose. Water set off the fire alarms and burst hot light bulbs.

It shot across every room in my two-story house until I called the jolly priest who came to my front door wearing black, not red. He entered with a Bible in one hand and a bottle of holy water in the other.

I explained that countless contractors and repairmen had checked every crevice where a busted water line could hide—even crawled through the attic in search of the origin of the mysterious water, but had left shaking their puzzled heads.

Rather than snag a cookie from my kitchen, he pulled a breaded wafer from his pocket, referring to it as the “Body of Christ, the consecrated host.” He informed me and my two sons that nothing evil can stay in the presence of God.

When Father commanded the evil presence to leave, a splat was heard just feet from us in the upstairs hallway where the first drop fell weeks before. This spiritual enemy left through the same portal through which it had entered shortly after I dared the Omniscient One to prove He was real. Bizarre answer to a prayer? Yes.

Would I do it again? Yes. Without the experience, I’d not have gained the insights I needed to see my life situation objectively—insights into myself that allowed me to tap into the power within and enabled me to create the life I want.

The most unique, priceless and powerful gift I have ever received was invisible. It was an evil spirit that entered my life and proved to me that a Higher Power does indeed hear me and will respond to my requests. He knew I was desperate and only an answer of mammoth proportions would get my attention.

Each February I celebrate my liberation from doubt, from evil, from fear of the unknown and toast the beginning of my transformation. A perpetual holiday of thanks jingles within my heart.

The best gifts don’t require wrapping paper—only need to be placed on your wish list.

My Santa Wore a Crucifix

By Michele Savaunah Zirkle Marcum Contributing columnist

