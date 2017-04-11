I’ve been observing the political atmosphere more lately than I have ever in the past, both on the state level and national level. I have never been so upset with both sides of the fence in my life. It seems lately that both parties are acting like they were in grade school again.

They seem to be confused as to why they were elected and what most people in this country need or want. It’s time to stop pointing fingers and have a team meeting and take care of the many problems we have facing the country and state. It should not be a Democrat or Republican thing, it should be an American thing. I am so tired of hearing repeal/replace. How about working together and IMPROVE, MODIFY, or ADJUST.

I ran for office in the last election and observed a few things. Meet the Candidate meetings are not really meet the candidate meetings. It is more like meet the family of the candidates who attend these things. Very few voters attended and listened to the actual candidates.

I gave a speech at the Republican dinner and praised a few of the candidates there. I don’t choose a person by which party they are, I choose by what I feel their intention or passion is. I mentioned how during this election all the judicial system had been changed to non-partisan just like the board of education. I said, “what a novel idea, people making a decision based on what was right, not what their party’s agenda was.” Three Republicans came up to me after the meeting and said it was their bill?

I have decided this next election we should have Meet the Voter meetings instead of Meet the Candidate. We can have voters from various walks in life come and talk to the candidates and tell them what they need or want. Obviously, the way we have done it in the past doesn’t work. I will provide all the apple pie for the get together. It was a toss-up between offering humble pie or critters as to which would draw the largest crowd. During the last election, the critter dinner drew the largest crowd. Maybe that is why there is so much confusion today among the candidates we elected. Maybe a compromise would be to offer both and make everyone happy. That is called a COMPROMISE for all you politicians out there.

All non-partisan voters are welcome to attend and help organize this meeting in October 2018. Just give me a call at 1-800-tiredofstuff and I will sign you up.

I don’t mean this as a knock-on Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Tea Party, Conservative, Liberal or whatever you claim to be. It’s time to be an American and get our “stuff” together before it’s too late.

J. David Morgan Contributing columnist

J. David Morgan lives in Point Pleasant.

