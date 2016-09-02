Social Security has full basket of useful offerings

Who doesn’t love sharing a summer picnic with friends and family?

Whether you plan one for everyone on your block or a quiet afternoon for two, you’ll need to bring a basket full of delectable goodies. When you’re sharing dishes with loved ones, whether you’re at home or away, you’ll be sure to make everyone happy with a variety of treats.

In the service of securing today and tomorrow, Social Security has a full picnic basket of services. Our table is ready to serve millions of Americans online, by phone, and in person in our network of field offices. It’s easy to pick the method that’s best for you from the comfort of your home or on the go.

The quality service you expect from us is easy, secure, and convenient to access when you go online. Signing up for a my Social Security account will give you a secure and efficient way to interact with us and accomplish various tasks, including estimating your future benefits or managing your current benefits. You can sign up for your own account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount and join the more than 25 million Americans who already conduct business with us online using my Social Security.

Another way you can contact us is toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Of course, you can also use the field office locator at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact to find your local field office, where you can speak with a Social Security employee face-to-face.

What true summer picnic is complete without ice cream? When it comes to great flavors, there’s vanilla, mint, chocolate chip, rocky road … who can choose just one? Likewise, Social Security offers all the different types of benefits you’ll need at any stage of your life.

Social Security has retirement benefits and the tools to help you plan for your retirement and apply for benefits online. But that’s not all. We also provide disability benefits to individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from working. If the disabled individual has dependent family members, they can also receive payments. There are also survivors benefits for widows, widowers, and deceased workers’ dependent children. When you create your my Social Security account, you can view your Social Security Statement to see estimates of the future retirement, disability, and survivors benefits you and your family may be eligible to receive.

It’s a great day for a picnic! Social Security is opening up its picnic basket to share our great services and benefits, and you’re invited! Visit www.socialsecurity.gov today, and we’ll save you a place.

By Marcus Geiger For the Register

Marcus Geiger is Social Security district manager in Gallipolis, Ohio.

