God is looking for us when we are lost

In Luke, Chapter 15, verses 3-10, Jesus tells the Pharisees and people two stories about someone who has lost something very important to them.

In the first story, a shepherd, who had 100 sheep, lost one of them. Every one of the sheep was important to the man, so he left the 99 and went to search for the one lost sheep. When he found it, he was so happy that he called all of his friends together and said, “Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.”

Next, Jesus told a story about a woman who had 10 silver coins, but when she counted them, there were only nine coins. Each of the coins was worth a day’s wages, so she searched the whole house until she found the one lost coin. When she did, she call all of her friends and neighbors together and said, “Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.”

Jesus told these two stories to demonstrate God’s love for us. We are God’s children, but sometimes we get lost, too. When that happens, God doesn’t give up on us. He searches for us, and He doesn’t stop until we are found. In fact, God’s son, Jesus, came to save the lost when He died on the cross and rose again. And just as the two people in the stories rejoiced when they found what was lost, Jesus said, “There is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

I am very glad that God loves us so much that He never gives up on you and me when we get lost and do not do as we should. He will always take us back and rejoice with the angels when we return to Him.

Let’s say a prayer together. Father, help us to always remember we are Your children and You love us very much. We are thankful that You will never give up on us if we ever get lost. Help us to do as we should today and always, so we are never far from You. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

God’s Kids Korner

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

