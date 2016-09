WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Harold Bucky Shafer, 69, of Willow Wood, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at the funeral home.