Raiders swept in tri-match at N-Y

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Truth be told, it wasn’t the best of nights for the River Valley Raiders.

That’s because the visiting Raiders were swept in a triangular wrestling match on Wednesday night, losing at Nelsonville-York and against Alexander.

The contests take place inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium in Nelsonville, where River Valley lost 44-15 to the host Buckeyes — before falling 39-36 against Alexander.

All three teams are members of the Tri-Valley Conference, as Nelsonville-York is the reigning TVC champion.

River Valley finished third at the league meet last season, while Alexander took fourth.

Against the Spartans, the Raiders won matches in exactly half of the 14 weight classes, but lost 24 total points thanks to forfeiting four weights.

River Valley was unable to wrestle at 106 pounds, 126 pounds, 132 pounds and 145 pounds.

The Spartans also picked up pinfall wins at 170 and 182, while the Raiders’ Dakota Doss lost a narrow 8-5 decision at 220.

Of River Valley’s victories, five occurred via pinfall — including four in the first period and another in the second.

Jacob Edwards — at 113 pounds — pinned his opponent in the second period, while Zach Stein at 195, Joseph Burns at 120, Eric Weber at 160 and Robert Drummond at heavyweight won their matchups in the first frame.

Jeremiah Dobbins decisioned his opponent 9-6 at 138, while Nathan Michael did the same by an 8-7 count at 152.

Against the Buckeyes, River Valley won twice via forfeit and once by decision for its 15 points — as there were double forfeits at 106, 132 and 145.

Nelsonville-York’s only forfeit win was at 126.

Michael at 152 and Drummond at heavyweight won by forfeit for the Raiders, as Grant Gilmore gained a 9-6 decision over N-Y’s Logan Bruce at 182.

The Buckeyes pinned the Raiders in five matches, took another tilt by technical fall, and Collin Yinger won a close 4-2 decision over Edwards at 113.

The Raiders return to action a week from today (Thursday, Dec. 29), when they travel to Gallia Academy for the annual Coaches Corner Invitational.

