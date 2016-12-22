White Falcons win home quad

MASON, W.Va. — There’s no place like home for the holidays.

The Wahama wrestling team came away with top honors in its first home meet of the year Wednesday night after posting a perfect 3-0 team mark in a quad match in Mason County.

The White Falcons had six of their nine grapplers post unbeaten records while rolling to a trio of head-to-head wins over Logan (45-12), Capital (36-10) and Lincoln (42-10).

Five of Wahama’s six unbeatens posted identical 3-0 marks in their three individual matches, while Shawn Taylor also went 1-0 in a single 152-pound match.

Trevor Hunt went unbeaten at 126 pounds and Dalton Kearns scored three wins at 132 pounds. Peyton Brewer also went unbeaten in three bouts at the 138-pound division.

Ethan Herdman continued his seasonal winning streak with three victories at 145 pounds, while Antonio Serevicz completed the 195-pound weight class with an unblemished mark.

WHS — which collectively finished the night with a combined 22-3 record — also received a trio of 2-1 efforts from Trey Peters (120), Brady Powell (160) and Braden Weaver (285).

Logan and Lincoln tied for second place after both teams battled to a 30-30 draw in their head-to-head matchup. Lincoln defeated Capital 30-24 and Logan beat CHS by a 30-18 margin.

The White Falcons are off until the first weekend of January when they travel to two-day Nitro tournament.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Wahama’s Peyton Brewer locks in a hold while taking his opponent down to the mat during a 138-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 9 at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.23-WAH-Brewer.jpg Wahama’s Peyton Brewer locks in a hold while taking his opponent down to the mat during a 138-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 9 at Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

White Falcons have 6 grapplers go unbeaten