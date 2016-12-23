On Thursday night in Gallipolis, Ohio Valley Christian unveiled a sign honoring the school’s 1,000-point scorers. Standing from left to right are John Keenan, Pete Carman, Adam Holcomb, Elijah McDonald, T.G. Miller, Marshall Hood, Emily Carman, Rachel Sargent and Madison Crank.

On Thursday night in Gallipolis, Ohio Valley Christian unveiled a sign honoring the school’s 1,000-point scorers. Standing from left to right are John Keenan, Pete Carman, Adam Holcomb, Elijah McDonald, T.G. Miller, Marshall Hood, Emily Carman, Rachel Sargent and Madison Crank. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.25-OVCS-1k.jpg On Thursday night in Gallipolis, Ohio Valley Christian unveiled a sign honoring the school’s 1,000-point scorers. Standing from left to right are John Keenan, Pete Carman, Adam Holcomb, Elijah McDonald, T.G. Miller, Marshall Hood, Emily Carman, Rachel Sargent and Madison Crank. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports