Point rolls past Raiders, 62-47

BIDWELL, Ohio — It’s safe to say the secret is out.

The Big Blacks are pretty good this year.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team picked up its fifth straight victory while also eclipsing last year’s win total Friday night during a 62-47 decision over host River Valley in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The visiting Big Blacks (5-1) hit eight trifectas and shot 44 percent from the field en route to the wire-to-wire triumph. PPHS also forced the Raiders (1-7) into seven first quarter turnovers, which helped in setting the tone early on as the Red and Black jumped out to a 13-5 advantage eight minutes into play.

RVHS — which has now dropped seven straight decisions — netted only two of its first 11 shot attempts through the opening moments of the second canto, then disaster struck the Silver and Black as Jacob Dovenbarger picked up his third personal foul with 6:41 remaining in the half.

The Raiders ended up hanging around during the remainder of the period as Point Pleasant made a small 14-10 run to increase its lead out to 27-15 at the break.

River Valley made a small 5-2 run to start the third to close to within three possessions after a Dovenbarger free throw made it a 29-20 contest with 4:48 remaining, but the hosts were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

Parker Rairden capped a 14-7 run with a trifecta from the corner just before the third quarter buzzer sounded, allowing PPHS to secure a 43-27 edge headed into the finale.

The Big Blacks opened the fourth with a 13-7 surge to claim their biggest lead of the night at 56-36 after Cason Payne netted a basket with 3:57 left in regulation.

The Raiders — who ended up winning the fourth quarter by a 20-19 margin — ended the game with an 11-6 run to wrap up the 15-point outcome.

Point Pleasant committed only half of its dozen turnovers through three quarters of play while also forcing RVHS into 17 turnovers — including 13 of those miscues in the first half.

The Silver and Black claimed a slim 32-30 edge in rebounding, but the guests won the battle on the offensive glass by an 11-8 count.

PPHS netted 20-of-45 total field goal attempts, which included an 8-of-20 effort from behind the arc for 40 percent. The guests were also 14-of-26 at the free throw line for 54 percent, with eight of those misses coming before the intermission.

Doug Workman led the Big Blacks with four trifectas and a game-high 26 points, followed by Parker Rairden with 13 points and Braydon Ralbusky with eight markers.

Will Harbour and Payne respectively added six and four points to the winning cause, while Camron Long completed the scoring with three points.

Workman and Austin Liptrap paced PPHS with seven rebounds apiece, followed by Harbour with six boards and Payne with five caroms.

The Raiders connected on 17-of-45 shot attempts for 38 percent, including a 2-of-15 effort from three-point range for 13 percent. The hosts were also 11-of-17 at the charity stripe for 65 percent.

Dovenbarger accounted for 20 of River Valley’s 32 second half points and finished the night with a team-high 22 markers. Dustin Barber was next with nine points and Jarret McCarley chipped in eight points as well.

Jordan Burns, Tre Craycraft, Ian Polcyn and Jacob Campbell each contributed two points in the setback. Polcyn led RVHS with 10 rebounds and Dovenbarger collected eight caroms.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant senior Will Harbour releases a shot attempt over the outstretched arm of River Valley defender Ian Polcyn (21) during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.27-PP-Harbour.jpg Point Pleasant senior Will Harbour releases a shot attempt over the outstretched arm of River Valley defender Ian Polcyn (21) during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports