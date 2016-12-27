Marauders blast Cannon County, 72-46

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — So much for a home state advantage.

The Meigs Boys basketball trailed by one point after eight minutes of play, on Tuesday afternoon in the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic. However, the Maroon and Gold bounced back from their slow start to claim a 72-46 victory over Tennessee’s own Cannon County.

The Marauders (4-4) — who have now won four consecutive games — fell behind by a 12-11 count, eight minutes into play. The MHS offense exploded for 29 points in the second quarter, and the Maroon and Gold took a 40-29 lead into the break.

Meigs outscored the Lions by a 27-5 clip in the third quarter, giving the Marauders a 67-34 edge with eight minutes to play. The Maroon and Gold took their foot off of the gas pedal in the fourth quarter — being outscored 12-to-5 in the period — but Meigs cruised to the 72-46 victory.

MHS junior Christian Mattox led the victors with 24 points, followed by Luke Musser with 15 and Dillon Mahr with eight. Weston Baer and Jared Kennedy both scored seven points, Zach Bartrum chipped in with six, while Garrett Buckley and Cooper Darst rounded out the MHS scoring with three and two points respectively.

For the game, Meigs shot 15-of-22 (68.2 percent) from the free throw line, while the Lions were 8-of-12 (66.7 percent).

Cannon County was led by Charlie Parrish with 14 points, followed by Trey Fann with nine and Brandon Miles with eight. Dale Thompson scored four points, Blake Bush, Austin Duggin and Dalton Hillis each scored three, while Lane Willis added two markers.

Meigs is back in action on Wednesday, at the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic, where the Marauders will face Holly Pond, an unbeaten team from Alabama.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.