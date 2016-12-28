Big Reds roll Lady Marauders

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. — Looks like Parkersburg put a major damper on the Lady Marauders’ holiday.

That’s because the host Big Reds simply overwhelmed Meigs on Tuesday night, as the Lady Marauders fell 84-23 in the semifinals of the ninth annual Jack Stephens Memorial Holiday Classic at Memorial Fieldhouse in Parkersburg.

Parkersburg posted at least 15 points in each quarter against the Lady Marauders, stymieing Meigs to single digits in all four periods.

The Big Reds raced out to a 21-4 lead following the first frame, followed by a 15-6 second-stanza output that put Parkersburg ahead 36-10 at halftime.

The Big Reds racked up a 29-4 advantage in the third canto for a 65-14 command, then won the fourth quarter 19-9 for the 61-point final margin.

The win raised the Big Reds’ record to 5-1, while Meigs dropped to 5-2.

The loss also left the Lady Marauders to play in Wednesday’s consolation contest, as Meigs was set to play Wayne, W. Va. — which lost 63-53 in overtime to Warren in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

The Lady Marauders made only 10 total field goals against the Big Reds, as they shot just 21-percent (10-of-47) compared to 45-percent (32-of-71) for PHS.

The Big Reds also held a 9-1 advantage in three-point goals, as six players popped one apiece — while Alex Delozier drained two.

Hannah Carroll led a balanced Big Red scoring attack with 15 points, as Parkersburg forced the Lady Marauders into 38 turnovers — 30 of which resulted in steals.

Madi Mace led the Big Reds with seven steals and seven rebounds.

The Big Reds also amassed 22 assists on their 32 total field goals, as Meigs managed just five assists and five steals.

Alyssa Smith, on three field goals including the club’s only three-pointer, scored seven points to pace the Marauders.

Dani Morris and Alli Hatfield, on two field goals each, and Devin Humphreys — on a basket and both of Meigs’ free throws — had four points apiece.

Jacynda Glover and Madison Fields finished with a bucket apiece to round out the Meigs scoring.

Kassidy Betzing with seven and Morris with six led the Lady Marauders in rebounding.

