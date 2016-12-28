Pointers push past River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — South Point’s Elijah Adams, on Tuesday night, returned to the basketball floor from an appendectomy.

It was, however, the host River Valley Raiders that felt the most pain.

Adams amassed a team-high 20 points, and South Point pushed past the Raiders 68-54 in a non-league boys tilt.

The Raiders remained close throughout the first half, trailing 18-16 following the opening quarter, as River Valley big man Jacob Dovenbarger scored 10 first-period points.

South Point then led 29-24 at halftime, then outscored the Raiders 21-11 in the third frame to charge ahead 50-35.

Of Adams’ 20 points, he posted half of them in the first quarter, amounting eight total field goals including three three-pointers for the game.

South Point improved to 5-1 with the win, while the Raiders — after a season-opening win at Eastern on Dec. 2 — have unfortunately lost seven consecutive since.

In addition, they allowed at least eight three-pointers for the sixth straight affair, as South Point popped eight total trifectas — including four by Jared Whitt towards his 16 points.

Whitt, with six total field goals, had two threes in the first frame — as Tayshaun Fox finished with five total field goals and 2-of-3 free throws for 13 markers.

Fox and Adams also recorded five assists apiece, as Logan Wade — with four field goals for eight points — supplemented 10 rebounds.

Cade Brandt bucketed three field goals and 3-of-4 free throws for nine points, but also came up with three of his team-high five steals in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Dovenbarger, with a massive 27 points on a dozen total field goals, dropped in half of River Valley’s points.

He drained two of the club’s three threes, while Jarrett McCarley — who also sank two free throws — connected for the other.

Dustin Barber bagged double figures for 10 points — on four field goals and a pair of foul shots.

Patrick Brown buried a field goal and two free throws, while Jordan Burns, Tre Craycraft, Jacob Campbell and Ian Polcyn all posted a basket.

The Raiders return home, and return to non-league action, on Friday night when they face Federal Hocking.

