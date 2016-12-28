Wayne pulls away from Lady Marauders

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. — The Lady Marauders made a much better performance on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Meigs High School girls basketball team, in the consolation contest of the ninth annual Jack Stephens Memorial Holiday Classic, it simply ran out of fourth-quarter fuel.

As a result, the Lady Marauders lost to the Wayne (W. Va.) Pioneers 60-51 — after rallying to lead 38-34 entering the final quarter inside Memorial Fieldhouse in Parkersburg.

With the tilt tied at 40-40 and five minutes remaining, Wayne went ahead for good on an old-fashioned three-point play by Nakayla Elliott, kick-starting 11 unanswered Pioneer points.

Meigs made it a two-possession game after Alli Hatfield hit a 19-foot jump shot with 1:55 to play, before — just 27 seconds later — the Marauders got within 52-46 on a steal and layup by Madison Fields.

The Marauders managed nine points apiece in each of the opening two quarters, leading the Pioneers 9-8 after one — before Wayne went ahead 20-18 at halftime.

Meigs then seized a 38-34 advantage after three frames, thanks to outscoring the Pioneers 20-14, but Wayne reversed the trend — and doubled up the Maroon and Gold — 26-13 in the final stanza.

The loss left the Lady Marauders at 5-3, while Wayne raised its record to 5-4.

The Pioneers pushed past the Lady Marauders on the strength of three-pointers and made free throws, making eight three-point goals compared to Meigs’ four.

One of those four was by Courtney Jones, which set the final score of 60-51.

Wayne was also 16-of-25 from the free-throw line, as Meigs mustered only 11 total attempts and notched nine makes.

Aeriel Adkins, on four field goals and 11-of-13 foul shots, amassed a game-high 21 points to pace the Pioneers.

Maddie Wilcox, with four field goals and 2-of-4 free throws, chipped in a dozen — while Elliott added 11 on five field-goal makes.

Lakyn Adkins, on three field goals, and Whitney Sansom — on two baskets and two freebies — scored eight points apiece.

Adkins, Adkins, Sansom and Wilcox all canned a pair of trifectas.

Kassidy Betzing, on seven buckets and 3-of-3 free throws, led the Lady Marauders with 17 points.

Fields finished with a dozen markers, knocking in two treys and going a perfect 4-of-4 at the stripe.

Marissa Noble, on a two-pointer and three-pointer, netted five points — while Devin Humphreys hit four field goals for eight points, Hatfield had two baskets for four points, and Dani Morris made a pair of foul shots.

The Lady Marauders are off for a week before returning to action — on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) at Logan.

