Lady Knights lose big at Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. — Host Sissonville scored at least 15 points in all four quarters, including a massive 30 points in the opening period, en route to rolling the Point Pleasant Lady Knights 84-20 on Wednesday night in a girls basketball tilt in Kanawha County.

The Indians, which improved to 4-1 with the victory, led 30-3 after the first frame — followed by an insurmountable 47-10 advantage at halftime.

Sissonville then outscored the Lady Knights 22-4 in the third canto, extending its margin to a 69-14 command.

The Indians amounted 15 fourth-period points to Point Pleasant’s six, thus resulting in the whopping 84-20 final score.

The Indians amassed a 34-8 advantage in total field goals, including a 7-0 shutout in three-point goals.

Sissonville also sank 9-of-13 free throws, compared to a 4-of-9 performance from Point Pleasant.

Aislyn Hayman had 10 points on four field goals and 2-of-4 free throws to lead the Lady Knights.

Lanea Cochran collected two baskets for four points, Morgan Roush recorded a bucket and a free throw, Allison Henderson had a field goal, and Kelly Marr made a foul shot to round out the Lady Knights’ scoring.

Laila Arthur and Brooklyn Campbell, on seven field goals apiece which featured three three-pointers each, led the Indians — and all scorers — with 18 and 17 points respectively.

Micayla Long, Ashleigh McGhee and Olivia Montgomery mustered four field goals apiece, as Long with 13 — and McGhee and Montgomery with 10 points apiece — also reached double digits.

Long landed a perfect 5-of-5 in free throws.

Point Pleasant returns to action on Monday night — on the road and across the Silver Memorial Bridge at Gallia Academy.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106