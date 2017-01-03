Point grapplers 7th at Wheeling Park Duals

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant wrestling team finished seventh out of 32 teams this past Thursday and Friday at the 2016 Wheeling Park Duals held at Wheeling Park High School in Ohio County.

The Big Blacks posted a two-day team record of 7-2 at the annual event and finished with a combined 84-39 overall record in individual matches, which included a trio of unbeaten grapplers.

Senior Grant Safford became the newest member of the 150 wins club at PPHS following a perfect 9-0 mark between matches at 182 and 195 pounds. Safford now has 157 career wins, leaving him fourth on the all-time list behind only Casey Hogg (165), James Casto (176) and Anthony Jeffers (188).

Sophomore George Smith posted a perfect 9-0 record at 113 pounds, while Jacob Bryant also went 2-0 for the Red and Black.

Caleb Lane (126), Jacob Roub (138) and Austin Wamsley (145) all finished 8-1 at the two-day event, while Justin Cornell (106) and Brian Gillispie (285) each earned identical 7-2 marks. Andrew Roach was also 6-3 overall at 195 pounds.

Logan Southall (132), Jeffrey Simpkins (138), Miles Williams (160) and Nazar Abbas (170) all posted 4-5 marks at the event, while Juan Marquez was 2-7 at 220 pounds.

Thomas Jeffrey and Colton Carr also earned matching 1-1 records for PPHS.

The Big Blacks finished second in Pool 4 with a 6-1 record, with the lone setback coming to Waynedale (54-24). The opening round wins came over Wheeling Park (43-30), St. Xavier (50-24), East Liverpool (41-32), Howland (60-21), Buckeye Local (72-12) and Preston (72-3).

Point Pleasant dropped a 39-30 decision to John Marshall in the eighth round and wrapped up the tournament with a 42-30 victory over Madonna.

Harrison won the overall team title, with Carrollton, Steubenville, Waynedale, Dover and John Marshall all finishing ahead of PPHS. Madonna, Oak Glen and Ripley rounded out the top 10 team spots.

Complete results of the 2016 Wheeling Park Duals are available on the web at wvmat.com

Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach, right, locks up with an opponent during a 195-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held on December 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.4-PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach, right, locks up with an opponent during a 195-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held on December 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports