Blue Angels sweep Point, 51-29

Visiting Point Pleasant put up quite an early fight, but the Gallia Academy girls basketball team used a 28-11 second half surge to secure a season sweep Monday night following a 51-29 non-conference victory in the 2017 opener for both programs in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (4-6) — who won the first contest by a 58-26 margin at PPHS on Dec. 1 — found themselves in an early two-possession deficit before rallying to knot things up at eight through eight minutes of play.

The Lady Knights (1-9) never led beyond the opening quarter, and the hosts had five different players contribute to a 15-10 second period run en route to a 23-18 halftime advantage.

From there, it was all GAHS — as the Blue and White made an 8-0 run over the opening three minutes of the second half and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Hannah Smith ended Point’s scoring drought with a basket at the 4:12 mark, making it a 31-20 contest. The Blue Angels finished the canto with a 6-2 run while taking a 37-22 edge into the finale.

Jenelle Stevens capped an 8-0 run with a basket at the 5:01 mark of the fourth, which gave the hosts their largest lead of the night at 45-22.

The Lady Knights — who have now dropped seven straight decisions — ended regulation with a small 7-6 run to wrap up the 22-point outcome.

The Blue Angels — winners of two straight — had seven different players reach the scoring column, including a pair with double figures.

With such even distribution after almost half a week away from the game, GAHS coach Joe Justice noted that he expected some rust … but he was pleased with final result.

“We expected a little bit of a slow start because we hadn’t been in a gym since we beat Athens last Thursday, but give the kids credit because they hustled and played through it,” Justice said. “We challenged them in the second half and they responded, which shows how much this young group has grown. That’s a good thing headed into the second half of the season.”

Conversely, PPHS coach John Fields was pleased with how his troops started the night. That was where his praise also ended.

“It’s disappointing because we did what we were supposed to do in the first half, but we didn’t do what we needed to after halftime,” Fields said. “We have to the things we are supposed to do for four quarters if we want to be successful.”

The Blue Angels made 21 total field goals in the game — including one trifecta — and also went 8-of-22 at the free throw line for 36 percent.

Hunter Copley led Gallia Academy with a game-high 13 points and Abby Cremeans chipped in 10 points. Aubrey Unroe and Adrienne Jenkins were next with eight markers apiece, while Stevens added six points.

Carly Shriver and Alex Barnes rounded out the winning tally with four and two points, respectively.

Peyton Campbell paced the Lady Knights with 12 points, followed by Aislyn Hayman with six points. Smith and Allison Henderson were next with four points apiece, while Porsha Mayo rounded out the scoring with one marker.

PPHS made zero trifectas and a total of a dozen field goals. The guests were also 5-of-13 at the charity stripe for 38 percent.

Gallia Academy senior Jenelle Stevens (5) is trapped by Point Pleasant defenders Allison Henderson (10) and Morgan Roush after hauling in an offensive rebound during the second half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.4-GA-Stevens.jpg Gallia Academy senior Jenelle Stevens (5) is trapped by Point Pleasant defenders Allison Henderson (10) and Morgan Roush after hauling in an offensive rebound during the second half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Hannah Smith (32) dribbles the ball past Gallia Academy defender Hunter Copley, right, during the second half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.4-PP-Smith.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Hannah Smith (32) dribbles the ball past Gallia Academy defender Hunter Copley, right, during the second half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports