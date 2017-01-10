Waterford grounds Lady Falcons, 49-12

MASON, W.Va. — Streaks continued.

Visiting Waterford won its 45th straight divisional game while also handing the Wahama girls basketball team its 60th consecutive league loss on Monday night during a 49-12 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (1-9, 0-7 TVC Hocking) never led in the contest as the Lady Wildcats (10-1, 8-0) scored the first 14 points of regulation en route to the wire-to-wire victory.

Waterford — the defending Division IV state champions — needed less than five minutes to complete its early charge as the guests hit five of their first eight shots, with Kenzi Deitz capping the onslaught with a basket at the 3:26 mark.

Wahama — which missed its first four shot attempts — broke into the scoring column at the 2:44 mark of the first when Hannah Rose converted a basket, then Rose added another bucket 30 seconds later to cut the deficit down to 14-4.

The Red and White went scoreless over the next 7:20 and were never closer the rest of the way.

Morgan Lang drilled a trifecta at the 1:40 mark to wrap up the first quarter scoring at 17-4, then the Green and White opened the second stanza by hitting their first six shots for a comfortable 29-4 cushion with 3:55 remaining in the half.

Rose ended Wahama’s scoring drought with a basket at the 2:54 mark, which sparked a small 3-2 run to close out the half with a 31-7 contest.

Lauren Bissell scored the opening points of the second half on a layup, allowing the Lady Falcons to close to within 31-9 with 6:42 remaining.

The Lady Cats, however, closed the third quarter with 10 consecutive points while securing a 41-9 advantage headed into the finale.

Waterford completed a 16-0 overall run with an Ashley Offenberger basket at the 2:08 mark of the fourth, which gave the guests their largest lead of the night at 47-9.

Bissell ended a 13-minute scoreless drought for the Red and White at the 1:42 mark after netting the first of two free throws, then the senior converted a layup with 58 seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit down to 47-12.

Offenberger tacked on the final field goal of the game with 25 seconds left, wrapping up the 37-point outcome.

Waterford — which has now won two straight since dropping a 55-52 decision to Alexander — dominated the boards after claiming 37-15 overall advantage, including a 17-8 edge on the offensive glass.

Wahama committed 17 turnovers — including six in the opening canto and five in the third stanza — during the setback. The Lady Cats turned over possession only eight times.

The Lady Falcons connected on 5-of-34 field goal attempts for 15 percent. The hosts did not make any of their four attempts from behind the arc and also went 2-of-6 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Rose led the Red and White with six points, followed by Bissell with five markers and Maddy VanMatre with one point. VanMatre also hauled in a team-high four rebounds for the hosts, who have now dropped eight in a row overall.

The Lady Cats had nine of their 10 players reach the scoring column and finished the game 22-of-48 from the field for 46 percent, including a 1-of-6 effort from behind the arc for 17 percent. The guests were also a perfect 4-of-4 at the charity stripe as well.

Alli Kern led the Green and White with game-high efforts of 12 points and nine rebounds, followed by Rachael Adams with eight points. Offenberger and Megan Ball were next with six points apiece, while Morgan Lang chipped in five markers.

Deitz and Hayley Duff each contributed four points to the winning cause, while Hannah Duff and Emily Kern completed the tally with two markers apiece.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Wahama sophomore Grace Haddox, left, is guarded closely by a Waterford defender in the paint during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.11-WAH-Haddox.jpg Wahama sophomore Grace Haddox, left, is guarded closely by a Waterford defender in the paint during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports