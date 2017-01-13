Vinton County downs Lady Raiders

McARTHUR, Ohio — The Lady Raiders did rally.

Unfortunately for visiting River Valley, it was way too little and way too late.

That’s because the Lady Raiders fell behind 34-13 at halftime, and eventually lost 55-42 to the Vinton County Vikings on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division girls basketball tilt.

Vinton County stormed out to a 15-6 advantage after the opening quarter, then outscored the Raiders 19-7 in the second stanza.

The Lady Vikings maintained a 46-24 command following three periods — before the Raiders rallied by doubling up the Vikings 18-9.

River Valley’s Erin Jackson, who poured in a game-high 23 points on eight total field goals and 4-of-7 free throws, scored 13 of her markers in the fourth frame — leading the Lady Raiders’ comeback bid.

With the loss, River Valley slipped to 2-11 — and 2-4 in the TVC-Ohio.

Vinton County raised its record to 5-7 —and 3-2 in the league.

The Raiders, once again, got overwhelmed from the opening tip.

Jackson, Maggie Campbell and Jaden Neal all scored first-period baskets, while Jackson made a three-pointer and a free throw in the second.

Jackson finished with five deuces and three treys, while Beth Gillman garnered four field goals towards nine points.

She sank the squad’s only other three in the third frame.

Vinton County held a 23-16 advantage in total field goals, and drilled six triples including three by Cassie Bentley.

Bentley —on three twos, three threes and 2-of-2 free throws — bagged 17 points to pace the winners.

Erin Jones dropped in a trifecta in the second canto, and added six two-pointers for 15 points.

Darian Radabaugh, on two twos and two threes, recorded 10 points.

Samy Thompson, Josie Ousley and Tyra Prater posted two field goals apiece, while Thompson tacked on the Vikings’ only other free throw.

The Lady Raiders return to the road, and return to non-league action, on Monday night at Belpre.

River Valley was scheduled to travel to sister school South Gallia on Saturday.

