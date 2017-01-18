Rebels fall at Belpre, 72-54

BELPRE, Ohio — A pair of seven-point runs in the opening and final frames ultimately allowed host Belpre to secure a 72-54 victory over the South Gallia boys basketball team on Tuesday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The Rebels (1-11, 0-7 TVC Hocking) started slow as the Golden Eagles (4-9, 4-4) jumped out to an early 13-6 first quarter advantage, but the guests got six points apiece from Curtis Haner and Josh Henry in the second canto as part of a 16-14 run that pulled SGHS to within 27-22 at the break.

Brandon Simonette poured in eight points as part of a 17-13 third quarter run that extended the BHS lead to 46-35 headed into the finale.

Caleb Henry and Lucas Chung each contributed seven fourth quarter points for the Rebels, but Belpre ended the final eight minutes of regulation on a 26-19 charge to wrap up the 18-point outcome.

South Gallia — which has now dropped four straight decisions — made only two of their 21 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 10-of-20 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Haner led the guests with 16 points, followed by Josh Henry with 14 points and Caleb Henry with 11 markers. Austin Day and Nick Klaiber also had four points apiece in the setback.

Eli Ellis and Colton Bowers each chipped in two points for SGHS, while Austin Stapleton rounded out the scoring with one point.

The Golden Eagles netted 27 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 15-of-21 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Deijon Bedgood led the hosts with a game-high 23 points, followed by Logan Adams with 10 points and Mythius Houghton with nine markers. Brandon Simonette was next with eight points, while Ryan Simonette and Tojzae Reams each contributed six markers.

Cole Knotts and Jessie Collins chipped in five points apiece to the winning cause. Jeremiah Stitt concluded the BHS tally with two markers.

South Gallia returns to action Saturday when it travels to Stewart for a TVC Hocking matchup with Federal Hocking at 7 p.m.

