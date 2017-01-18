Lady Defenders fall at Wellston

WELLSTON, Ohio — The visiting Lady Defenders got shut out in the opening quarter, and amounted only single digits in each of the final three, en route to a 50-17 girls basketball loss on Tuesday to the host Wellston Lady Rockets.
Wellston (3-8) won the first quarter 9-0, then posted back-to-back 11-point periods to lead 20-4 at halftime and 31-12 following three frames.
The Golden Rockets racked up 19 points in the fourth quarter compared to only five for Ohio Valley Christian.
Emily Childers scored all four of OVCS’ second-stanza points — on a field goal and two free throws.
In the third period, the Lady Defenders got two field goals from Childers — and one apiece from Kristen Durst and Olivia Neal.
In the final canto, Durst drained a three and Cori Hutchison had a basket.
The Lady Rockets were paced by 21 points from Tory Doles — who outscored OVCS by herself.
Sydney Mullins added 11 points, as both Mullins and Doles canned two three-pointers apiece.
The Defenders return to the road on Friday night — when they travel to Teays Valley Christian.
Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m.
