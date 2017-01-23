Point, Wahama compete at WSAZ

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — No titles, but a ton of quality experience.

Point Pleasant, Gallia Academy and Wahama all came away with mixed results this past Friday and Saturday during the 2017 WSAZ Wrestling Invitational held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Cabell County.

A total of 43 teams converged on the annual weekend event, and none of the three Ohio Valley Publishing programs managed to end up in the top-10 of the final results.

The Big Blacks had the highest local finish after placing 14th overall with 94.5 points, while the Blue Devils were just one behind in 15th place with 93.5 points. The White Falcons also placed 32nd overall with 35 points.

Independence came away with top team honors after winning a tournament-best four individual titles while posting a winning tally of 255.5 points.

Ripley was the overall runner-up with 164 points, while Johnson Central (155.5), Huntington (153.5) and East Fairmont (149) rounded out the top five team positions.

Point Pleasant scored 13 pinfall wins and came away with an overall record of 36-31 while earning four top-eight finishes.

Grant Safford went 4-1, scored two pinfalls and finished second overall in the 182-pound weight class, while George Smith went 4-2 overall at 113 pounds and placed fifth.

Logan Southall (126) scored two pinfalls and went 4-3 while finishing eighth. Brian Gillispie (285) earned three pinfall wins and went 3-3 overall while also placing eighth.

Justin Cornell (106) went 3-2 overall with two pinfall wins, while Caleb Lane (120), Jacob Bryant (145), Tyler Clendenin (170), Andrew Roach (195) and Thomas Jeffrey (285) all went 2-2 in their respective divisions. Roach and Jeffrey also recorded a pinfall win apiece.

Nazar Abass (160) and Colton Carr (152) each earned a pinfall win as well at the event for PPHS.

Gallia Academy scored 17 pinfall wins and came away with an overall record of 35-36 while earning four top-eight finishes.

Jared Stevens went 4-1, scored four pinfalls and finished second overall in the 120-pound weight class, while Hunter Jacks went 6-2 overall at 170 pounds and placed fourth.

Kaleb Crisenbery was fifth at 145 pounds with three pinfall wins and a 5-3 overall mark, while Kyle Greenlee finished 3-2 with two pinfall wins and placed seventh at 113 pounds.

Jason Stroud (106), Kenton Ramsey (106), Will McCarty (126), Justin Day (132), Boo Pullins (152) and Kaden Ehman (145) all went 2-2 in their respective divisions. Pullins and Ehman each earned a pair of pinfall wins, while Day also had one pinfall win.

Morgan Stanley (138), Andrew Mullins (160) and Chris Matthews (182) also scored a pinfall win apiece for GAHS.

Wahama scored 10 pinfall wins and came away with an overall record of 14-17 while earning a single top-eight finish.

Dalton Kearns came away with eighth place at 132 pounds after posting a 4-3 overall record and scoring two pinfall wins.

Braden Weaver (285) had three pinfall wins and Brady Powell (152) had two pinfall wins as each White Falcon grappler posted identical 3-2 marks.

Antonio Serevicz also went 2-2 and had two pinfall wins at 195 pounds, while Trey Peters also scored a pinfall victory at 120 pounds.

St. Albans trailed only Independence after winning three different weight class crowns. East Fairmont, St. Joseph Academy, Huntington, John Hardin, Ripley, Nitro and Cabell Midland also came away with an individual championship apiece.

Complete results of the 2017 WSAZ Invitational are available on the web at wvmat.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant senior Grant Safford locks in a hold on an opponent during a 182-pound match at a quad meet on January 11 in Point Pleasant, W.Va.