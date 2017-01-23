RedStorm men hold off Midway

MIDWAY, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande rallied from a one-point halftime deficit, shooting nearly 67-percent from the field in the second half, en route to an 80-72 win over Midway University on Friday night in River States Conference men’s basketball action at Marshall Gymnasium.

The RedStorm, which picked up their second straight road win after eight straight losses to begin the season, improved to 7-14 overall and 4-5 in league play.

Midway slipped to 2-16 overall and 2-8 inside the RSC with the loss.

The Eagles appeared poised to post an upset win, leading 33-32 at halftime and 52-50 after Gerry Milligan connected on one of two free throw attempts with 10:22 remaining in the game, but Rio Grande went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes and never trailed again.

The RedStorm connected on 20 of their 30 second-half shots (66.7-pervent) and twice led by as many 11 points inside the final 3:07.

Rio finished 31-for-61 (50.8-percent) for the game and also enjoyed a commanding 46-22 edge in rebounding.

Junior Will Hill led a trio of RedStorm players in double figures with 17 points, while freshman Stanley Christian and senior Josh Thompson finished with 14 points each.

Christian scored all but two of his points after halftime, while also pulling down a game-high eight rebounds.

Thompson scored all of his Rio career-high 14 points in the second half, going 6-for-9 from the floor.

The RedStorm, which also nailed 13 of their 14 free throw attempts as a team (92.9-percent), got five assists from junior Devon Price.

Brandon Maxwell led Midway with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, while D.J. Townsend had 14 points and Brandon Johnson finished with 13 points, six assists and four steals.

Milligan and Will Hudson added 11 points each for the Eagles, who started their program this season after absorbing the men’s basketball program from St. Catharine College after SCC closed its doors in July.

Rio Grande returned to action on Tuesday night (Jan. 24) — when Asbury University visited the Newt Oliver Arena for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at The University of Rio Grande

Rio Grande’s Josh Thompson scores two of his career-high 14 points during Friday night’s 80-72 win at Midway University. The native of Bronx, N.Y. scored all of his points in the second half. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.25-URG-Thompson.jpg Rio Grande’s Josh Thompson scores two of his career-high 14 points during Friday night’s 80-72 win at Midway University. The native of Bronx, N.Y. scored all of his points in the second half. Photo by Justyce Stout