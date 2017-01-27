Blue Devils sweep Redmen, 62-39

PEDRO, Ohio — The light sprinkling of snow wasn’t the only reason to get out the brooms Friday night.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team led wire-to-wire while claiming a season sweep of host Rock Hill following a 62-39 victory over host Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (10-4, 6-2 OVC) notched their fourth consecutive victory as the guests received eight first quarter points from Evan Wiseman en route to a comfortable 16-4 cushion through eight minutes of play.

The Redmen (2-13, 0-9) countered as Mason Darby scored nine points as part of a 15-10 second quarter surge that allowed the Red and White to close to within 26-19 at the break.

Wiseman scored another eight points in the third canto as the Blue and White responded with a 25-12 charge that resulted in a commanding 51-31 lead headed into the finale.

The Blue Devils hit 7-of-11 free throw attempts down the stretch as part of an 11-8 run to close out regulation, allowing the guests to secure the 23-point triumph.

GAHS also posted a 58-49 win over Rock Hill in Centenary back on December 16.

The Blue Devils connected on 19-of-55 field goal attempts for 35 percent, with the guests also netting four trifectas while going 12-of-19 at the charity stripe for 63 percent.

Wiseman led Gallia Academy with 21 points, followed by Justin McClelland with 11 points and Zach Loveday with 10 markers and a team-best four blocked shots.

Justin Peck was next with seven points, while Kaden Thomas and Cory Call respectively added five points and four markers to the winning cause. Miles Cornwell and Dondre Armstrong rounded out the winning tally with two points apiece.

Loveday and Cornwell each hauled in a team-high five rebounds. Wiseman also grabbed four boards for the victors.

Darby paced RHHS with a game-high 23 points and Jaret Bacorn was next with six markers. Tim Adkins and Branden Stamper each contributed three points, while Tyler Damron and Isaac Floyd rounded things out with two points apiece.

The Redmen were 8-of-14 at the charity stripe for 57 percent.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Ironton in an OVC contest at 6 p.m.

