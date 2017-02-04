Lady Defenders sweep Covenant, 28-18

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Lady Defenders are beginning February the same way they ended January, with a win.

In its first game of the month, the Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team picked up its second straight victory with a 28-18 victory over visiting Covenant, on Friday night in Gallia County.

The teams were tied at seven, eight minutes into play. The Lady Defenders (5-8) outscored Covenant (7-7) by a 14-to-3 count in the second quarter, giving the hosts a 21-10 lead at the break.

OVCS was held scoreless in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles managed only two points in the period, cutting their deficit to 21-12.

The Lady Defenders outscored their guest 7-to-6 over the final eight minutes, capping off the 28-18 OVCS victory.

OVCS senior Rachel Sargent led the victors with 17 points, coming on eight field goals and one free throw. Emily Childers sank the Lady Defenders only trifecta and scored seven points. The Ohio Valley Christian scoring was rounded out by Katie Bradley, with four points.

For the game, OVCS pulled in 30 rebounds, led by Sargent with 11 and Bradley with nine. Bradley had the team’s lone assist, while Sargent led the Ohio Valley Christian defense with six steals and four blocked shots. As a team, the Lady Defenders had 13 steals, five rejections and 11 turnovers.

The Lady Defenders shot 13-of-44 (29.5 percent) from the field, including 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) from three-point range. OVCS was 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from the free throw line, while Covenant was 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) from the stripe.

The Lady Eagles — who have now lost three straight decisions — were led by Amanda Bailey with six points. Karleigh Collins and Tori Blankenship both scored four points, while Grace Hagley and Emily Hutchinson each added two points for Covenant.

OVCS also defeated the Lady Eagles on December 5, in Huntington, by a 51-47 count, in double overtime.

The Lady Defenders honored seniors Katie Bradley and Rachel Sargent as part of Senior Night festivities, on Friday.

Ohio Valley Christian will try for its third straight win on Tuesday, when Calvary visits Gallipolis.

