Lady Eagles sweep Hannan, 52-27

ASHTON, W.Va. — There was losing … and then there was the loss.

The Hannan girls basketball team dropped its seventh straight decision and also likely lost its best player for the rest of the year Monday night following a 52-27 setback to visiting Fairview in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Wildcats (2-14) never led in the contest as the hosts found themselves in 8-0 hole less than three minutes into regulation, but Maggie Waugh’s basket with 4:39 left in the opening period allowed HHS to get into the scoring column.

Including Waugh’s score, both the Blue and White and the Lady Eagles (13-14) traded a pair baskets the rest of the canto for a 12-4 contest after eight minutes of play.

Jordan Rakes hit a pair of trifectas that sparked a 6-2 run that resulted in an 18-6 edge with 4:50 left in the half, then Hannan’s night took an immediate turn for the worst.

With 3:58 remaining, senior Madison Staggs went down with a severe knee injury on a leg that was already wrapped in a heavy knee brace for competition. Staggs — a four-year starter and the team’s top offensive scorer — was defending the post at the time of the injury and was taken for medical care as the game continued.

When play resumed, FHS made a 10-4 surge over the next three minutes to secure its largest lead of the first half at 28-10 with 38 seconds left.

Hannan, however, caught a break just before halftime as Cassidy Duffer was fouled in the act of shooting a three-pointer just before the buzzer sounded. Duffer followed by sinking all three free throws, allowing the hosts to close to within 28-13 at the intermission.

The Lady Cats showed some resiliency in the opening three minutes of the second half as the hosts twice closed to within 10 points, the last of which came following a pair of Julie Frazier free throws for a 30-20 contest with 5:21 left.

Hannan, however, was never closer the rest of the way as Fairview closed the third period on a 9-4 run to secure a 39-24 cushion headed into the finale.

The Red and Black outscored HHS by a 13-3 margin down the stretch and led by as many as 26 points (52-26) with 2:32 left in regulation. The Lady Cats also missed their final 15 shot attempts of the game.

Fairview — which is located near the Ashland (Ky) area — claimed a season sweep of Hannan after posting 65-31 decision at FHS back on December 2.

The Lady Eagles outrebounded the hosts by a 46-37 overall margin, but both teams hauled in 17 offensive rebounds. Hannan committed 21 turnovers in the setback, while the guests turned possession over 23 times.

HHS connected on 8-of-56 field goal attempts for 14 percent, which included a 1-of-5 effort from three-point range for 20 percent. The hosts also went 10-of-20 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

All nine Lady Cats reached the scoring column, with Waugh leading the way with six points. Duffer was next with five points and Frazier chipped in four markers, while Lindsey Holley added three points.

Staggs, Bailey Tolliver, Josie Cooper and Pammie Ochs were next with two points apiece, while Sydnee Holley completed the tally with one point.

Cooper led the hosts with 10 rebounds and Frazier was next with nine caroms, while Duffer and Staggs respectively added four and three boards.

Fairview netted 20-of-54 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including a 3-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 23 percent. The guests were also 9-of-15 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Rakes paced the Lady Eagles with a game-high 14 points, followed by Rachel Hanshaw and Mamie Mullins with 10 points apiece. Hanshaw and Mullins also recorded double-doubles by pulling in 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Alexis Wilkes was next with nine markers, while Maddie Shaffer and Jordan Meeks respectively rounded things out with five points and four points.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

From left, the Hannan trio of Bailey Tolliver, Josie Cooper and Pammie Ochs (23) apply defensive pressure to a Fairview player during the first half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.8-HAN-Trap.jpg From left, the Hannan trio of Bailey Tolliver, Josie Cooper and Pammie Ochs (23) apply defensive pressure to a Fairview player during the first half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan senior Madison Staggs (13) defends a shot attempt by a Fairview player during the first half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.8-HAN-Staggs.jpg Hannan senior Madison Staggs (13) defends a shot attempt by a Fairview player during the first half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan’s Josie Cooper battles for a loose ball in front of teammates Sydnee Holley, left, and Lindsey Holley, right, during the second half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest against Fairview in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.8-HAN-Cooper.jpg Hannan’s Josie Cooper battles for a loose ball in front of teammates Sydnee Holley, left, and Lindsey Holley, right, during the second half of Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest against Fairview in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports