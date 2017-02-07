Dragons roll past Blue Angels

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Momma warned us there would be days like these.

Unfortunately for the Gallia Academy Blue Angels on Monday night, they felt the fire of the host Fairland Lady Dragons.

The Lady Dragons doused the Blue Angels with three quarters of at least 21 points —en route to handing Gallia Academy an 86-38 Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball loss.

Fairland outscored Gallia Academy 24-9 in the opening period, followed by a 27-13 second stanza for a commanding 51-22 halftime advantage.

The Dragons doubled up the Blue Angels 14-7 in the third frame, then won the fourth and final quarter 21-9.

Fairland took the second half 35-16, and led by an insurmountable 65-29 after the third.

With the win, the Dragons completed the season sweep — having handled Gallia Academy 76-21 in the two clubs’ initial meeting.

Fairland remained tied with Ironton atop the OVC standings, improving to 12-1 and 18-2 overall.

The loss left the Blue Angels at 8-12, and 3-9 in the OVC.

Hunter Copley, on five field goals and 4-of-6 free throws, paced the Blue Angels with 14 points.

She scored six of those in the 13-point second quarter.

Carly Shriver, on both of the team’s three-pointers, and Macey Siders —on two baskets and 2-of-2 foul shots, scored six points apiece.

Jenelle Stevens —on two buckets — and Adrienne Jenkins, on a field goal and 2-of-2 freebies, chipped in four points each.

Abby Cremeans and Alex Barnes bagged a field goal apiece.

The Dragons held a decisive 34-14 advantage in total field goals, including a hefty 11-2 edge in threes.

Emily Chapman chalked up five triples towards 15 points for Fairland, while Taylar Wilson —with seven deuces —added another 14.

Speaking of 14, that’s how many players registered points for the Dragons, as Jackie Wagner finished with five field goals towards 10 points.

Chapman made three threes in the first quarter, while Allie Marshall mustered all five of her markers in the frame.

Wilson with eight and Morgan Fridley with seven led the way for Fairland in the second, while Britney Thompson scored all seven of her counters in the fourth.

The Blue Angels return home, and return to OVC action, tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 8) against South Point in a makeup matchup.

