Belpre blanks, sweeps South Gallia

BELPRE, Ohio — Not only did the young Lady Rebels not score, they didn’t even have a hit.

That’s because the South Gallia High School softball squad, in Saturday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division doubleheader, were both blanked and no-hit by the Belpre Golden Eagles — at Civitan Park in Belpre.

In the opener, the Golden Eagles’ Katie Osburn pitched a perfect game, striking out 10 of the 15 Rebels she faced — as Belpre won 15-0.

In the nightcap, Belpre’s Hannah McDaniel and Madison Harman hurled a combined no-hitter in the Golden Eagles’ 21-0 shutout.

For the Lady Rebels, their only baserunner of the entire afternoon was a Mackenzie Martin one-walk in the first inning.

With the dual shutouts, South Gallia fell to 0-4 —both overall and in the TVC-Hocking.

The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, improved to 6-2 — and 3-2 in the league.

Belpre scored 13 first-inning runs in the opening game, then tacked on two more in the second.

It repeated that 13-point feat in the first frame of the second contest, then scored single runs in the second and fourth innings — sandwiched around a pair of runs in the third and finally four runs in the fifth.

Both bouts were called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

In Osburn’s perfect game one, she struck out the first five Rebels she faced, as second baseman Alexandria Williams had two defensive assists and one putout.

In the fourth, Lauryn Simmons at third base and Bri Elkins at first base both had unassisted putouts.

Osburn then struck out the side in the fifth inning to end the game.

In the second game, McDaniel pitched the first three innings and Harman the final two, as McDaniel struck out six —including the Rebel side in the first.

Her first four outs were strikeouts, as Osburn at shortstop and Williams at second made defensive assists — sandwiched around an unassisted putout by Simmons at third.

Harman then struck out five, including the side 1-2-3 in the fourth, as Williams had an unassisted putout in the fifth.

