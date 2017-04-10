Logan sweeps Lady Raiders

LOGAN, Ohio — Simply put, the Lady Raiders allowed host Logan to go on two too many runs of runs.

As a result, the River Valley High School softball squad got swept on Saturday in a non-league doubleheader, losing at Logan by scores of 7-2 and 13-12.

In game one, the Lady Raiders led 1-0, but the Lady Chiefs scored seven consecutive counters to take a 7-1 advantage.

Speaking of seven, it was an unlucky number for River Valley on Saturday.

That’s because the Lady Raiders saw a seven-run lead in the second tilt evaporate, as four different Logan players belted a home run.

With the sweep, the Lady Raiders fell to 0-5, while the Lady Chiefs improved to 5-3.

In the opener, River Valley took a 1-0 second-inning edge on an Isabella Mershon RBI-double.

But the Raiders didn’t score again until the sixth, when Destiny Williams wound up with an RBI.

By then, River Valley trailed 7-1, as the Silver and Black left the bases loaded in the sixth — before going down 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Logan tied the game at 1-1 when Ashly Wilkison doubled — and scored on a Nettie Ludwig single in the third frame.

The Lady Chiefs charged ahead for good in the third — when Addy Rooker’s RBI-groundout crossed Veronica Fortner.

Then in the fourth, Wilkison smashed a three-run home run to left field for a 5-1 advantage with two outs.

The Lady Chiefs added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth — on an Emma Rutter RBI-double and a Paige Simons RBI-infield single.

Ludwig pitched the complete game for Logan, giving up eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts on 101 pitches.

Her counterpart, RVHS freshman Arika Barr, allowed nine hits and one walk in suffering the pitching loss.

She struck out two, as five of Logan’s nine hits went for extra bases.

Wilkison was 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Chiefs, as Rutter registered a pair of doubles and Ludwig added a double and a single.

Mershon doubled and singled to pace the Lady Raiders, as Chloe Gee and Kasey Birchfield both singled twice — while Baylee Hollanbaugh and Sydney Little landed a single apiece.

In game two, River Valley raced out to leads of 8-2 and 10-3, before Logan roared back with six runs in the fourth for a one-run deficit at 10-9.

Rutter’s three-run home run made it 10-6, before three more runs in the frame set Simons up for a game-tying (10-10) solo shot in the fifth.

The Lady Raiders regained the lead at 12-10 in the sixth, when Mershon singled and Barr was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

But the Lady Chiefs answered with their final three runs, as Kellie Arnett led off the sixth with a solo blast — before Ludwig tied the game at 12-12 on a single to centerfield.

Payton Frasure then capped the Purple and White’s rally with the go-ahead and game-winning single, driving in Ludwig’s courtesy runner Taylor Sammons.

Ludwig, who came on in relief in the fifth, retired the Raiders 1-2-3 in the seventh for her second pitching victory in less than two hours.

Wilkison once again led Logan at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Once again, the hosts had five extra-base hits.

River Valley scored three runs in the second stanza, as Savannah Halfhill had a two-run double.

In the Raiders’ five-run third, Mershon doubled home a run while Little had an RBI-single, while RVHS also took advantage of walks, errors and wild pitches.

Little led the Lady Raiders in game two, going 3-for-4 while Mershon and Gee garnered a double and a single.

Cierra Roberts singled twice, and Hollanbaugh and Barr both singled.

