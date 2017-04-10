Lady Knights fall at Logan, 8-6

LOGAN, W.Va. — It started with a bang … and ended with a thud.

The Point Pleasant softball team let an early five-run advantage slip away while also having a five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday following an 8-6 setback to host Logan in a non-conference contest in Logan County.

The Lady Knights (10-2) stormed out out of the gates in the top half of the first as sophomore Tanner King belted a grand slam homer to left-center field, allowing the guests to secure a 4-0 cushion after a half-inning of play.

Michaela Cottrill followed with an RBI-double in the second that allowed Cammy Hesson to score, giving PPHS a sizable 5-0 edge just nine outs into regulation.

The Lady Wildcats (5-3), however, started their comeback bid in the bottom of the third as a walk and an error put Jaden Oney at third base, then Oney scored on a two-out single by Allison Click for a 5-1 contest through three complete.

LHS made its big push in the fifth after sending 11 batters to the plate, which resulted in seven runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter — turning a four-run deficit into an 8-5 lead through five complete.

Point Pleasant answered in the sixth as Megan Hammond led things off with a single, then Hannah Smith and Peyton Jordan followed with back-to-back one-out singles that left the bases loaded with the top of the order headed to the plate.

Hesson lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Hammond to score for an 8-6 contest, with Smith and Jordan also advancing up a base on the play. LHS induced a ground ball out in the following at-bat, which ended Point’s rally bid.

The Lady Knights went down in order in the top of the seventh, allowing Logan to secure its fifth consecutive victory. The Lady Wildcats also avenged a 9-1 loss at PPHS back on March 24.

Logan outhit the guests by a slim 10-9 margin and both teams committed two errors apiece in the contest. LHS stranded six runners on base, while the Lady Knights left five on the bags.

Karson Bonecutter took the tough luck loss after allowing five runs (three earned) and seven hit over two innings of relief work. Leah Cochran started for PPHS and surrendered three runs (two earned), three hits and four walks over four frames while fanning one.

Kelsey Ward picked up the win after allowing four earned runs and nine hits over seven innings while striking out three.

Cochran led the Lady Knights with two hits, followed by Hesson, Cottrill, King, Hammond, Smith, Jordan and Kelsey Price with a safety apiece.

King accounted for a team-best four RBIs, while Hesson, Cottrill, King, Hammond, Kelsie Byus and Rachel Keaton all scored a run apiece in the setback.

Ward led LHS with three hits and Click added two safeties. Ward, Click and Oney also drove in two RBIs each for the victors.

Point Pleasant was at Winfield on Monday and returns to action Thursday when it travels to Parkersburg South for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.