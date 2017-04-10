Warren blanks Lady Falcons, 8-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — All good things come to an end.

The Wahama softball team had its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday following an 8-0 setback to visiting Warren in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (7-5) mustered only two hits in the contest, yet battled through things to trail only 3-0 through four innings of play.

The Lady Warriors, however, broke away in the top of the fifth after sending nine batters to the plate, which led to five runs on two hits, two hit batters and an error — giving the Blue and White a sizable eight-run cushion headed into the bottom of the fifth.

Maddy VanMatre singled to start the home half of the finale and advanced to second on a two-out walk to Autumn Baker, but Warren got the final batter on a looking strikeout to wrap up the mercy-rule outcome.

The Lady Warriors outhit the hosts by a 7-2 overall margin, while Wahama committed the only error in the game. Warren left four runners on base and the Lady Falcons stranded three.

Sarah Greenlee was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out 11. Cynthia Hendrick took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, seven hits and one walk over five innings while fanning three.

Besides the VanMatre single and Baker walk in the fifth, Hannah Rose was the other Wahama baserunner after leading the fourth off with a double.

Grayson and Decker paced Warren with two hits apiece, followed by Williams, Corser and Sevy with a safety each. Decker accounted for three RBIs and Greenlee also knocked in two runs.

Williams, Corser and Grayson each scored twice in the triumph.

Wahama hosted Buffalo on Monday and returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Waterford at 5 p.m.

