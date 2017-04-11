Lady Knights fall at Winfield, 7-1

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Not the kind of first anyone looks forward to.

The Point Pleasant softball team endured its first losing skid of the 2017 campaign on Monday night following a 7-1 setback to host Winfield in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (10-3) were simply not themselves in dropping their second straight decision as the guests mustered only five hits and committed four errors against the Lady Generals (10-3).

In fact, neither team managed a hit until the third inning — which coincidentally ended up being the only frame in which PPHS owned a lead.

Cammy Hesson doubled with two outs in the top of the third and later scored on a single to left field by Michaela Cottrill, giving the Red and Black an early 1-0 cushion.

WHS, however, countered with three runs on three hits in the fourth — which led to a permanent lead at 3-1 through four complete.

Lindsay Wallace singled home Emily Moore to knot things up at one apiece, then Margaret Rumbaugh singled in both Sydney Houck and Wallace for a 3-1 edge.

Winfield tacked on two more runs in the fifth and added another two runs in the sixth to wrap up the six-run outcome.

The Lady Generals outhit the guests by a 10-5 overall margin and played an error-free game. The hosts left six runners on base and the Lady Knights stranded five on the bags.

Cartney Schoolcraft was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out a dozen. Peyton Jordan suffered the loss after surrendering five runs (three earned) and seven hits over five innings of work.

Hesson, Cottrill, Megan Hammond, Kelsey Price and Hannah Smith each had a hit for PPHS, with Cottrill providing the lone RBI when she knocked in Hesson.

Valerie Gress paced Winfield with three hits, followed by Schoolcraft with two safeties. Moore, Wallace, Rumbaugh, Faith Ferguson and Caitlyn Short also had a hit each in the triumph. Rumbaugh also led the hosts with two RBIs.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Parkersburg South for a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.