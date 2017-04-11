Eagles fall to Waterford, 7-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio —Back-to-back bummers.

The Eastern baseball team — which suffered its first loss of the season, by 3-2 final on Saturday, at Southern — followed it up with a 7-1 setback at the hands of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford, on Monday in Meigs County.

The Wildcats (7-2, 5-0 TVC Hocking) gained a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, after Clay Hayes drew a base on balls and then scored after an error.

Waterford added another run in the top of the third, when Isaac Huffman sacrificed home Jordan Welch.

Eastern (2-2, 2-2) advanced a runner into scoring position in each of the first two innings, but only had one base runner reach first base in innings 3-through-5.

The Eagles finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Austin Coleman reached on an error and later scored on an error.

The guests turned a one-run lead into a 7-1 victory in the seventh inning, scoring five runs on four hits, two walks and an error in the top of the frame, and then retiring the Eagles with a strikeout, and a double-play.

Riley Burns was the winning pitcher of record for WHS, pitching five shutout innings and allowing three hits. Earning the save was Welch, who allowed one unearned run and two hits. Burns struck out two batters and Welch struck out one, with neither Wildcat pitcher issuing a free pass.

Ethen Richmond took the loss on the mound for Eastern, allowing seven runs, six earned, on six hits and four walks. Richmond struck out six batters in 6.2 innings of work. EHS senior John Little allowed one hit and one walk in .1 innings of relief.

Kaleb Hill led the Eastern offense with a 2-for-3 day, that included one double. Richmond, Josh Brewer and Owen Arix were all 1-for-3 with a single, while Coleman scored the Eagles’ lone run.

Burns led the WHS offense with two hits, two runs scored and one RBI, in four at-bats. Welch and Isaac Huffman both doubled once and scored once, with Huffman driving in a pair of runs. Bryce Hilverding also doubled once for the victors, while Braden Bellville had a single and two RBIs.

Clay Hayes singled once and scored once for the guests, while Austin Pyatt and Brock Hayes both crossed the plate once, with Pyatt adding an RBI.

Eastern committed two errors in the game, one fewer than Waterford. The Wildcats stranded four runners, while Eastern left three on the bases.

Eastern will look for revenge when these teams meet on April 28, in Washington County.

Following Tuesday’s trip to Belpre, Eastern will host South Gallia on Thursday.

Eastern second baseman Austin Coleman throws to first base during the Eagles’ 7-1 loss to Waterford, on Monday in Tuppers Plains. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.12-EHS-Coleman.jpg Eastern second baseman Austin Coleman throws to first base during the Eagles’ 7-1 loss to Waterford, on Monday in Tuppers Plains. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern senior John Little swings at a pitch during Monday’s TVC Hocking showdown in Tuppers Plains. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.12-wo-EHS-Little.jpg Eastern senior John Little swings at a pitch during Monday’s TVC Hocking showdown in Tuppers Plains. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern’s Josh Brewer tracks down a long flyball in right-centerfield, during the Eagles’ loss to Waterford. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.12-wo-EHS-Brewer.jpg Eastern’s Josh Brewer tracks down a long flyball in right-centerfield, during the Eagles’ loss to Waterford. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern’s Ethen Richmond release a pitch during the Eagles’ 7-1 loss to Waterford, on Monday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.12-wo-EHS-Richmond.jpg Eastern’s Ethen Richmond release a pitch during the Eagles’ 7-1 loss to Waterford, on Monday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports