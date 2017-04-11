Buffalo edges Lady Falcons, 3-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — When you spend the night dodging bullets, eventually you’ll get hit.

The Wahama softball team got out of a lot jams over seven innings of play, but visiting Buffalo ultimately made the most of extra opportunities on Monday night during a 3-2 victory in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (8-6) and Lady Bison (9-6) both managed four hits apiece in the regulation matchup, but BHS produced 13 baserunners over the full seven innings while the hosts netted only five baserunners during that same time frame — and those extra chances eventually paid off for the guests.

WHS, however, opened the scoring in the bottom of the first as Hannah Rose led things off with a single and advanced to second a sacrifice, then stole third and scored on a passed ball for an early 1-0 advantage.

Buffalo responded in the second frame when Haleigh Casto reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball that tied the game up at one.

BHS took its first lead of the night in the third as Lindsey Russell started the inning with a double, then Brooklyn Persinger and Cali Smith were both hit by pitches to load the bases with nobody out.

Casto followed with a one-out single that plated Russell for a 2-1 edge, then Madison Burke drew a bases-load walk that allowed Persinger to score for a 3-1 contest midway through three frames.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth as Emily VanMatre singled to start the inning, then advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. Rose delivered a two-out single up the middle that allowed VanMatre to score, making it a 3-2 contest after five complete.

Neither team mustered a hit the rest of the way, allowing Buffalo to hold on for the narrow one-run triumph.

The Blue and Gold stranded 10 runners on base, while Wahama left only three runners stranded while also committing the only two errors on the night.

Russell was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, four hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out 13. Cynthia Hendrick took the tough-luck loss after surrendering three runs (two earned), three hits and two walks over three frames while fanning five.

Rose led the hosts with two hits and also provided the team’s only RBI. VanMatre and Taylor McGrew also had a hit apiece for the Lady Falcons.

Russell, Persinger, Smith and Casto each had a hit for BHS, with Casto and Burke providing the team’s lone RBIs.

Wahama — which has now dropped two straight decisions — returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Waterford in a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

