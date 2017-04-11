Patriots push past Meigs, 6-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It was a simple case of two teams headed in much different directions, for right now anyway.

The Meigs baseball team suffered its third straight setback, on Monday night in Meigs County, as the Marauders fell by a 6-2 count to non-conference guest Parkersburg South, which has now won five straight decisions.

The Patriots (7-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, as Ryan Taylor singled and later scored. The guests tallied three runs on three hits and a walk in the fourth inning, pushing their lead to 4-0.

Meigs (5-4) cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth, as Luke Musser singled home Briar Wolfe, and then Zach Helton scored on a wild pitch.

Parkersburg South got both runs right back in the top of the fifth, however, as Reese Fletcher scored on a single by Chase Freshour, who was then doubled home by Taylor.

The Marauders had just one hit over the final three frames, as the Patriots claimed the 6-2 win.

Dalton Wiggins struck out 10 batters in six innings of work and was the winning pitcher of record, allowing two runs, on four hits and two walks. Fletcher pitched the final frame for PSHS, striking out one batter.

Matt Gilkey suffered the setback for MHS, tossing four innings and allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits and three free passes. Wesley Smith pitched the final three frames for Meigs, striking out two batters and allowing two earned runs, on three hits and three walks.

Musser led the Marauder offense with a 2-for-3 performance, including a double and an RBI. Wolfe and Helton were both 1-for-3 with a run scored. The 5-through-9 batters in the Marauder batting order were a combined 0-for-14 at the plate, with the lone base runner coming on a walk.

Taylor was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, to lead the guests. Ben Menarchek went 2-for-4 with one run scored in the win, while Freshour was 1-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI. Nicholas Yoho and Todd Burner both singled for the Patriots, with Yoho driving in one run. Fletcher and Brad Dugan both crossed home plate once in the win.

Both teams left six runners on base, but Meigs committed all of the game’s three errors.

After hosting Vinton County on Tuesday, Meigs will visit Wellston on Wednesday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.