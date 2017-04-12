Meigs outlasts Golden Rockets, 5-2

WELLSTON, Ohio — It may have been the prettiest of wins, but it will do the job.

The Meigs baseball team survived five errors to take a 5-2 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston, on Wednesday night in Jackson County, snapping the Marauders’ three-game losing skid.

The Marauders (6-4, 2-1 TVC Ohio) wasted no time grabbing the lead, as Zach Helton singled home Christian Mattox in the top of the opening inning. Meigs extended its lead to 2-0 in the top of the third frame, when Helton again singled home Mattox.

Wellston (3-5, 1-3) got one run back in the bottom of the third inning, when Michael Graham scored on an error.

The Marauders gained some breathing room with two outs in the top of the fifth, Luke Musser singled home Mattox and Tyler Williams. However, Wellston’s Noah Henry scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the MHS lead to 4-2.

Meigs scored the final run in its 5-2 win in the top of the sixth inning, as MHS sophomore Wesley Smith scored on an error.

Musser earned the pitching win in relief for Meigs, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out two batters. Mattox started on the mound for the Marauders and allowed five walks in two no-hit innings of work.

The pitching loss went to Henry, who struck out three in a complete game for the Golden Rockets. Henry allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits, three walks and one hit batter.

Mattox led the Marauder offense with a 2-for-3 effort, including a double and three runs scored. Musser and Helton both singled twice and drove in two runs, while Smith and Williams both singled once and scored once.

Hunter Whalen, Connor Bates and Chase Wicker each singled once for the hosts, while Henry and Graham both scored once.

Wellston committed one error in the setback, four fewer than Meigs. The Marauders stranded just five runners on base, while WHS left eight.

The Marauders will try to sweep WHS on April 28, when these teams meet in Rocksprings.

After hosting Vinton County on Thursday, Meigs will return to the diamond on Saturday, at Parkersburg South.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.