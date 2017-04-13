Black Knights top St. Joe

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Back to their winning ways.

After a less than perfect performance at Ravenswood on Monday night, the Point Pleasant boys tennis team got things back on track Wednesday following a 6-1 victory over visiting Huntington Saint Joseph Central in a non-conference match at The Courts in Mason County.

The host Black Knights (9-3) surrendered only a dozen games in seven different matches against the Irish … and eight of those games came during an 8-4 victory by Armaan Karimpour over Bryce Tayengco in first singles.

PPHS went on to win the remaining three singles matches by a combined 24-1 margin, then netted a pair of convincing wins in first and second doubles before wrapping things up with a forfeit victory in third doubles.

Dylan Tayengco netted an 8-0 victory over Mckeon Reynolds in second singles and Dawson Wilson scored an 8-0 win over Jeremy Meade in third singles. Andrew McComas also posted an 8-1 decision over Tyrin Smith-Holmes in fourth singles.

Both Tayengcos came away win an 8-3 victory over Karimpour and Reynolds in first doubles, while Wilson and McComas posted an 8-1 victory over Meade and Smith-Holmes in second doubles.

Carson Chambers and Nick Newell scored a free victory in third doubles with the HSJ forfeit.

Point Pleasant hosts Chapmanville on Thursday in a non-conference match at 4:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant sophomore Dawson Wilson, right, hits a backhand return as senior teammate Andrew McComas looks on during a March 21 match against Spring Valley in Point Pleasant, W.Va.