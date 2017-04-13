Bulldogs mercy-rule Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — Once again, the Raiders allowed too many runs —and scored way too few.

That combination returned to haunt host River Valley on Wednesday — as the Raiders lost to Athens 13-1 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball bout.

The Raiders, playing their first TVC-Ohio tilt on their new home field, fell behind 3-0 after the Bulldogs’ initial at-bat.

River Valley did score once in the second inning, but Athens erupted in the fourth — scoring six times to make it 9-1 and essentially put the game on ice.

In the fifth, the Bulldogs crossed four more times, as Athens relief pitcher Nate Trainer faced four Raiders and struck out two in the bottom half.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

With the loss to the league-leading Bulldogs, River Valley remains winless in the TVC-Ohio at 0-3 —part of 2-4 overall.

It was the Raiders’ fourth consecutive setback, in which they have been outscored by a whopping 40-3 in that span.

The Silver and Black’s non-league duel with Federal Hocking on Tuesday, because it was rained out after only two innings, does not count as an official game.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, remain undefeated in the TVC-Ohio at 4-0 — part of 8-1.

On Wednesday, Cameron Kasler conked a three-run home run in the six-run third frame, making it 8-1 at that point.

Kasler was 2-for-2 for the Bulldogs, as he also singled and walked in the win.

Brendan Sano went 3-for-3 for Athens, smacking a pair of doubles, driving in two runs and even drawing a walk.

Athens pitcher Preston Hayes had his first career varsity victory, working the opening four innings and allowing five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

He struck out two in each of the opening three innings, saw the minimum three in the first, and faced four Raiders apiece in the third and fourth frames.

Austin Ragan, the first of three River Valley hurlers, was charged with the pitching loss.

Ragan did go 3-for-3 at the plate for the Raiders, who also got a pair of singles from Dustin Barber.

The Raiders recorded an earned run in the second stanza, when Brycen Brumfield drew a one-out walk, then scored four batters later with two outs on a Wyatt Halfhill single.

The Raiders returned to TVC-Ohio action on Thursday, when they traveled to Wellston for a makeup matchup.

River Valley catcher Dustin Barber awaits the relay throw as Athens’ Brendan Sano (9) slides into home plate during Wednesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at River Valley High School. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-RV-Barber.jpg River Valley catcher Dustin Barber awaits the relay throw as Athens’ Brendan Sano (9) slides into home plate during Wednesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at River Valley High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports