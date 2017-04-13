Bobcats roll past Rebels

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Drew Ramey of the Bobcats had the Red and Gold seeing Green.

That’s because visiting South Gallia, going against Green’s Ramey in his first career pitching start, fell 13-3 on Wednesday in a non-league baseball tilt.

Ramey only allowed six Rebel hits, did not walk a batter and struck out two.

The Bobcat bats, meanwhile, accounted for 13 runs on 13 hits —as Green scored at least two runs in every inning except its scoreless fifth.

The Bobcats crossed three runs in the opening inning, followed by four runs in the second stanza for an early 7-0 lead.

Green garnered two runs apiece in the third, fourth and sixth stanzas, as the contest was called following the sixth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

South Gallia got two runs in the third and a single counter in the sixth.

The loss left the winless Rebels at 0-8, while Green raised its record to 7-2.

Joey Woodall was the losing pitcher for South Gallia, as Chase Kemper came on in relief in the fourth.

Kemper had half of the Rebels’ half-dozen hits, going 3-for-3 with a double.

Woodall, David Kuhn and Colton Coughenour chipped in with a single apiece.

Tyler Darnell paced the Bobcats by going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in.

Tayte Carver went 2-for-2 with two two-baggers and three RBI.

Eight other Bobcats, including Ramey, registered a basehit apiece.

The Rebels return to the road, and return to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action, on Saturday at Miller.

The division doubleheader will begin at high noon.

