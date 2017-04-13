Lady Knights sweep South, 8-3

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Getting good at late-inning heroics.

After plating eight runs in the seventh inning of a 9-3 win over Lincoln County just 24 hours earlier, the Point Pleasant softball team put together five consecutive scores in the fifth and sixth frames on Thursday night en route to an 8-3 victory over host Parkersburg South in a non-conference matchup in Wood County.

The Lady Knights (12-3) picked up their second straight win and also claimed a season sweep over the Lady Patriots (6-10) after earning a 9-4 decision at PPHS back on March 23. Parkersburg South has also dropped two straight and five of its last six decisions overall.

Point Pleasant opened up a 2-0 advantage in the top half of the first as Megan Hammond and Leah Cochran provided back-to-back two-out RBI singles that allowed Michaela Cottrill and Kelsie Byus to respectively score.

PSHS, however, countered with two runs in its half of the first as a single, two errors and a sacrifice fly ultimately plated Slusher and McClain for a two-all contest after one full frame.

PPHS responded with a run in the second as Byus doubled in Peyton Jordan with two outs in the inning, giving the guests a 3-2 edge.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth as Geritchen singled home Taylor for a three-all contest after four complete. The Lady Patriots, however, did manage another baserunner over the final three innings of play.

The Lady Knights, on the other hand, secured the final outcome in the fifth as Hannah Smith received a bases-loaded walk that allowed Hammond to score the eventual game-winning run while taking a 4-3 lead.

Shala Swain scored on a RBI fielder’s choice by Jordan for a 5-3 edge, then Smith came home on a double by Cammy Hesson that made it 6-3 after five innings of play.

Cochran doubled home Rachel Keaton in the sixth for a 7-3 advantage, then Jordan received a bases-loaded walk that forced Hammond homeward for an 8-3 cushion.

The Lady Knights outhit the hosts by a 14-6 overall margin and also committed four of the five errors in the contest. PPHS stranded a dozen runners on base, while the Lady Patriots left six on the bags.

Jordan was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run and six hits over seven innings while striking out one. Stanley suffered the loss after surrendering six earned runs, 13 hits and two walks over five frames while fanning one.

Cochran and Hesson led the guests with three hits and two RBIs apiece, followed by Byus, Hammond and Jordan with two safeties each. Smith and Tanner King also had a hit apiece in the triumph.

Taylor paced PSHS with two hits, followed by Slusher, Huffman, Graham and Geritchen with a safety each. Huffman and Geritchen also knocked in a run apiece in the setback.

Point Pleasant played in a doubleheader at John Marshall on Friday and returns to action Monday when it makes its annual week-long trip to play in a tournament at Myrtle Beach.

