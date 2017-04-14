Marauders roll Vinton County

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Once the Marauders made their move, there was little that visiting Vinton County could do to keep pace.

That’s because the Meigs High School baseball team, by scoring all eight of its runs over a three-inning stretch, captured an 8-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory on Thursday at Meigs High School.

The Marauders managed a single earned run in the second stanza, then broke a 1-1 tie by tallying three points in the third inning and four more in the fourth.

The run support was more than enough for the Meigs pitching combination of Zach Helton and K.J. Tracy, who combined for a four-hitter — as Helton had the victory in tossing the opening five innings.

The Marauders outhit Vinton County 9-4, and also took advantage of 10 total walks off Viking pitchers Bailey Bartoe and Jacob Wells.

Speaking of keeping pace, the Marauders moved to 7-4 with the win — and more importantly to 3-1 in the TVC-Ohio.

Athens (4-0 TVC-Ohio) is the only conference club to top the Marauders, as Meigs remains a full-game back of the Bulldogs in the loss column.

Vinton County, conversely, fell to 3-6 — and to 2-3 in the league.

Helton gave up just three hits and three walks in his five innings of action, and struck out five while retiring the side 1-2-3 in the second and fifth.

Tracy tossed the final two stanzas, striking out four while allowing only a one-out double to Caleb Scurlock in the sixth.

Bartoe drew a pair of walks off Helton, as Vinton County crossed its only run in the top of the third.

Norris and Wells singled with one out, as Norris eventually scored on a passed ball.

Bartoe walked in the first and third frames, followed by a walk by Noah Waddell and a single by Jaydon Spires in the fourth.

Bartoe pitched the first four innings for the Vikings and was charged with the loss, as Wells worked the final two — facing four Marauders apiece and walking three.

Tracy, Luke Musser and Brentten Young collected two hits apiece for Meigs, as Helton, Wesley Smith and Zayne Wolfe wound up with one apiece.

Musser amounted three runs batted in, including a two-run single in the fourth that made it 7-1.

Tracy and Smith had two RBI.

The Marauders scored first in the second when Young was hit by a pitch to lead off, stole second, advanced to third on a Tracy sacrifice bunt — and crossed on Smith’s RBI-single.

Musser and Tracy’s RBI-singles in the third made it 3-1, putting the Maroon and Gold ahead for good.

The Marauders, which traveled to Parkersburg South on Saturday for a non-league bout, return to TVC-Ohio action on Monday at River Valley.

Meigs pitcher Zach Helton (10) delivers to a Vinton County batter during Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at Meigs High School. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.16-MHS-Helton.jpg Meigs pitcher Zach Helton (10) delivers to a Vinton County batter during Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at Meigs High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports