Meadows’ HR lifts Blue Angels to win

PEDRO, Ohio — With one swing of the bat on Thursday, Jenna Meadows made sure the Blue Angels’ victory train kept on the tracks.

That’s because Meadows, the Gallia Academy senior standout catcher, mashed a solo home run for the game’s only run —as the Blue Angels edged host Rock Hill by a count of 1-0.

Meadows, the only Blue Angel with more than one hit, smashed a solo shot to left centerfield in the top of the sixth inning.

It broke a scoreless tie, gave Gallia Academy eventually the win, and extended the Blue Angels’ Ohio Valley Conference winning streak to five.

The Blue Angels are atop the OVC at a perfect 5-0 —part of 6-2 overall with the five consecutive victories.

The Redwomen are the defending conference champions, but Gallia Academy is ahead of everybody else halfway through the month of April.

Meadows’ home run marked her sixth of the season, and made a pitching winner out of her battery mate Hunter Copley.

Copley and Rock Hill’s Jill Hairston had a classic pitchers’ duel, despite the Redwomen holding a 7-6 advantage in hits.

Copley tossed a complete-game shutout, and only allowed two walks with three strikeouts.

She retired the side 1-2-3 in the fourth and sixth stanzas, faced four Redwomen apiece in the second, third and fifth frames —and perhaps most noteworthy was stranding seven Rock Hill runners.

Rileigh Morris led the Redwomen with a pair of singles, as Copley left five runners in scoring position.

Rock Hill had runners on at second and third in the opening inning, followed by another at second in the second —and ladies at first and second in the third.

In the fifth, Taylor Hall hammered a triple, then tried to score on a squeeze play bunt by Kelsey Olderham.

But Hall was tagged out at the plate, as Olderham eventually was left stranded at second.

In the seventh, Rock Hill had a pair of singles and a walk, but Copley escaped the jam — with no runner reaching beyond second base.

The outcome made a hard-luck losing pitcher out of Hairston, who struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk.

In fact, prior to Meadows’ heroics, the only Blue Angel baserunners were Meadows on a single in the first, Bailey Meadows on a single in the fifth, Carly Shriver on a double in the fifth, and Copley with a leadoff single in the sixth.

Copley was retired as part of a double play, but Meadows made up for it with her home run.

The only other Blue Angel aboard was Kimberly Edelmann on a leadoff single in the seventh.

