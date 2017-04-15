Lady Cats outlast Wahama, 10-9

HARTFORD, W.Va. — It took two days to finish it, but the Lady Falcons were ultimately left heartbroken.

The Wahama softball team trailed 6-3 through two innings when the original game was halted due to inclement weather on Tuesday, but visiting Waterford made that early lead hold up on Saturday following a hard-fought 10-9 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (11-8, 5-2 TVC Hocking) had a two-game winning streak come to an end while also suffering its second straight league setback as the hosts never could overcome their slow start on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Cats (5-4, 3-2) added on to their lead with two runs in the third for an 8-3 edge, but the Red and White answered with two runs in their half of the fourth to again close to within three at 8-5.

Waterford tacked on two more runs in the sixth for a 10-5 edge, but the hosts answered with three scores in the sixth to close to within 10-8 headed into the finale.

The Green and White went down in order in the seventh, then Ashtyn Russell smacked a solo homer to left-center with one out in the finale — cutting the deficit down to 10-9.

The Lady Falcons, however, followed with a ground out and a flyout to wrap up the narrow one-run setback.

Waterford took a 4-0 lead after the first half-inning of play on Tuesday as 10 different batters went to the plate, which led to four runs on three hits, a walk, a hit batter and an error.

The hosts, however, answered in the bottom of the first as Taylor McGrew belted a three-run homer to left-center for a 4-3 contest through one full frame.

Denise Young doubled in Marissa Neader for a 5-3 edge, then Neader scored on a wild pitch to make it a 6-3 contest after two complete.

With the resumption of play on Saturday, the Lady Cats picked up an easy run as Ciara Hilverding scored on an error for a 7-3 edge. Young then doubled home Jordan Taylor with two outs as the guests held an 8-3 edge midway through the third.

The Lady Falcons cut into that lead in the fourth as Amara Helton singled and later scored on an error for an 8-4 contest, then Hannah Rose scored on a singled by Hannah Billups that made 8-5 after four full frames.

Waterford added its final two runs in the sixth as Madison Ohse singled home Young, then Ohse scored on an error that made it a 10-5 contest.

Rose, however, hit a three-run homer to right-center in the sixth, which allowed the hosts to climb back to within two runs at 10-8.

The Lady Cats outhit Wahama by a slim 11-10 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the game. The Lady Falcons stranded only four runners on base, while the guests left eight on the bags.

Adah Smitley was the winning pitcher of record after allowing nine earned runs, 10 hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out one. Cynthia Hendrick took the loss after surrendering nine runs (six earned), eight hits and four walks over 5.1 frames while fanning eight.

Rose led Wahama with three hits, followed by Russell and Billups with two safeties apiece. McGrew, Helton and Maddy VanMatre also had a hit each in the setback.

Rose and McGrew each drove in three RBIs apiece. Rose and Helton each scored twice as well.

Young paced Waterford with three hits, followed by Ohse and Smitley with two safeties each. Taylor, Neader, Samanatha Armstrong and Bailey Offenberger also had a hit apiece in the triumph.

Ohse drove in a team-high three RBIs and Baldwin also knocked in two runs. Ohse, Taylor, Neader and Ashley Dawson scored two runs apiece for the guests.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Wahama senior Taylor McGrew belts a three-run home run during the second inning of Tuesday’s original start date against Waterford in a TVC Hocking softball contest in Hartford, W.Va. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.18-WAH-McGrew.jpg Wahama senior Taylor McGrew belts a three-run home run during the second inning of Tuesday’s original start date against Waterford in a TVC Hocking softball contest in Hartford, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports