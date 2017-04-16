White Falcons whip Wirt County, 15-2

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — A great way to cap off a good week.

The Wahama baseball team picked up its third straight win, defeating non-conference host Wirt County by a 15-2 count, in five innings on Friday night.

Before the first out of the game, the White Falcons (6-5) led 2-0, as Philip Hoffman singled home both Colton Arrington and Jared Oliver. Later in the frame, Tyler Bumgarner scored on an error and Wyatt Edwards scored on a David Hendrick single.

The Tigers (2-9) got one run back in the bottom of the first, but Hoffman singled home Arrington in the top of the second, as Wahama’s lead grew to 5-1.

Wirt County scored once in the second inning, trimming the WHS lead to 5-2.

Both teams were scoreless in the third fame, but Wahama broke the game open in the fourth inning. Three errors, three hits and five walks allowed WHS to score nine times in the fourth, extending the lead to 14-2.

The White Falcons scored the game’s final run in the top of the fifth, as Bryton Grate drove in Jonathan Frye.

Hendrick earned the pitching victory in a complete game for the guests, striking out four batters and allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks.

Dalton Logan took the loss for Wirt County, allowing seven runs, four earned, on seven hits and four walks, in three innings of work.

As a team, Wahama came up with 10 hits, all of which were singles. Hoffman, Arrington and Nyles Riggs each had two hits, while Oliver, Hendrick, Tanner Smith and Antonio Serevicz each marked one.

Arrington scored a game-best four runs, Oliver, Edwards and Riggs each scored twice, while Hoffman, Frye, Hendrick, Dalton Kearns and Tyler Bumgarner each crossed home plate once in the win.

Hoffman drove in a team-best three runs, Arrington added two RBIs, while Oliver, Edwards, Grate, Hendrick and Riggs each had one RBI. Arrington also led WHS in stolen bases, with three, while Bumgarner stole two bases.

WCHS freshman Hunter Hickman led the hosts with three hits, including a double, and a stolen base. Nicholas Silva and Elijah Boston both scored once for Wirt County, while Logan added a single.

For the game, Wahama finished with five errors and five runners left on base, while the Tigers had five errors and six runners stranded.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on May 2, in Mason.

After hosting Belpre on Monday, the White Falcons will take to the road, visiting Trimble on Tuesday.

