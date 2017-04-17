Marauders win Warren Invite

VINCENT, Ohio — The Meigs Marauder men made Warren High School their personal playground on Saturday.

That’s because the Marauders captured six boys individual event championships — en route to winning the annual Warren Invitational track and field meet.

The Marauders, in amassing 124 points, also posted a pair of runner-up finishes — thus totaling 76 points over a combined eight events.

River Valley, which won two event titles, took fourth place with 71 points — placing a single point behind third-place Maysville (72).

Host Warren was the boys runner-up with 91.5 points, as South Gallia was the only boys club out of 11 which did not score a single point.

Alexander edged Morgan — 51-48 — for fifth place, before Belpre nudged Fort Frye —40-39 — for seventh.

Parkersburg Catholic clipped Waterford, 11 points to 10.5 points, for ninth.

On the girls side, River Valley finished fifth with 48 points followed by Meigs with 47, as South Gallia junior Jessica Luther landed four points for the Lady Rebels by placing fifth in the two-mile run.

Warren won the girls team title with 108 points, as Alexander ended up as the runner-up with 94.

Maysville (57) and Morgan (54) were third and fourth respectively, while Waterford (41), Belpre (39), Parkersburg Catholic (32) and Fort Frye (32) were a crowded quartet from fifth through eighth.

For the boys, Meigs senior Jared Kennedy captured a pair of event victories —winning the long jump in 19-feet and seven inches and the triple jump in 40-feet and four inches.

Bailey Caruthers claimed the crown in the high jump — clearing the bar in six feet and two inches.

The Marauders also took two of the three sprints, as Grant Adams won the 400m dash in 53.60 seconds, while Cole Adams took the 200m dash in 23.80 ticks.

Cole Adams also ran the second leg for Meigs’ winning 4x100m relay squad, which also included first leg Jacob Perry, third leg Theo McElroy and anchor leg Lane Cullums.

Adams also was the runner-up in the 100m dash (11.60 seconds), while the Marauders’ 4x800m relay of Zach Bartrum, James Parsons, Cole Betzing and Brad Logan placed second in 8:50.

Meigs was the runner-up in that opening event to River Valley, which was only seven seconds faster.

The Raiders’ foursome featured Kyle Coen, Brandon Call, Nathaniel Abbott and Garrett Young.

River Valley’s Isaiah Beach was the runner-up to Kennedy in the long jump (18-feet, 9-inches), while Beach won the championship in the 110m high hurdles in 15.90 seconds.

Abbott ended up as the runner-up in the 3,200m run, completing the two-mile distance in 10 minutes and 55 seconds.

For the Lady Raiders, Brianna McGuire garnered runner-up honors in the discus throw — with a toss of 106-feet and five inches.

River Valley’s other runner-up was Savannah Reese in the 400m dash, as she completed the one-lap race in a minute and six seconds.

All but one of Meigs’ girls markers were collected by four ladies, led by sophomore Kassidy Betzing, who was champion in the long jump in 16-feet and seven inches — and runner-up in the 100m dash in 13.10.

Betzing’s teammate, Taylor Swartz, was third in the long jump and fourth in the 100.

The Lady Marauders’ sprint relay groups earned 18 total points, including the champion 4x100m (52.40) and the runner-up 4x200m (1:54.50).

Both teams featured the second leg Betzing, the anchor leg Swartz, the opening leg Devyn Oliver and the third leg Sky Brown.

The meet was scored on a 10-8-6-4-2-1 points basis.

A complete list of results can be found on www.baumspage.com.

