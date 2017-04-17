Blue Devils split with Redstreaks

PIKETON, Ohio — The Blue Devils didn’t win the slugfest, but they did take the pitchers’ duel.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School baseball team split a non-league doubleheader at Piketon on Saturday, losing the opener 9-7 before capturing the nightcap 2-1.

With the split, despite seeing their three-game win streak snapped, the Blue Devils do remain above .500 at 6-4.

The Redstreaks are now 6-7, as both contests on Saturday were five-inning affairs.

In the second tilt, the Redstreaks registered an unearned run in the opening at-bat, thanks to a two-out error and back-to-back singles.

But Piketon would leave nine runners stranded — only getting two singles the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils — despite stranding six runners — did get two runs in the top of the third off Piketon pitcher Blakeman, who was also responsible for the Redstreaks’ only RBI.

With one out, John Stout singled and Kaden Thomas walked — before both scored on back-to-back RBIs by Garrett McGuire and Brody Thomas.

McGuire’s single scored Stout for the 1-1 tie, as Brody Thomas hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice to cross Kaden Thomas.

The 2-1 lead put Stout in line for the pitching win, which he accomplished in working the opening three — and one-third innings and allowing all four Redstreak hits and the unearned run.

He struck out one, as Josh Faro finished the final frame and two-thirds to gain the save.

Faro struck out a pair, as the Blue Devil duo did combine to issue five walks.

Unfortunately for the Redstreaks, they didn’t take advantage of those free passes, which also included a hit batsman to load the bases with one out in the second.

The Redstreaks stranded a runner at third in the third, followed by runners at first and second in both the fourth and fifth.

Blakeman went all five innings for Piketon, allowing six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

McGuire went a perfect 3-for-3, as he also singled in the opening and closing stanzas.

The only other Blue Devil baserunners were Brody Thomas on a single and Josh Davis on a walk in the second, Davis on a hit-by-pitch and Braden Simms on Piketon’s only error in the fourth, and a single by Kaden Thomas in the fifth.

In the first bout, Gallia Academy offset a six-run Redstreak eruption with one of its own in the top of the third.

The Redstreaks registered a single run in the bottom of the third, then tacked two more on in the fourth, before the Blue Devils scored a single marker in the fifth.

Trailing 9-7, Gallia Academy amounted a comeback bid by loading the bases with two outs, but Pack induced Jeremy Brumfield to ground out to shortstop to end the game.

The Blue Devils left seven men on base, including runners at second and third as part of the six-run five-hit third frame.

Brody Thomas, who reached on a leadoff error in the second, was left stranded at second.

Piketon outhit the Blue Devils 10-8, including two by Blakeman, who belted a two-run double.

The Redstreaks racked up half of their hits towards their six runs in that inning.

All eight Blue Devil hits were singles, including a pair which went for RBIs by Tanner Allen.

Allen, McGuire, Brody Thomas and Cole Davis all had run-scoring singles in the third, as Simms also singled in the third.

In the fifth, GAHS trimmed the deficit to 9-6 when Faro singled — and scored two batters later on Allen’s other basehit.

Stout singled to load the bases, but Pack got out of the jam to end the game.

