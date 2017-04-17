Eagles split doubleheader with South Webster

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio — A great day for defense.

In a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday in Scioto County, a total of only five runs were scored as the host South Webster baseball team claimed a 2-1 victory, before the visiting Eagles won the second game by a 2-0 count.

In the opening game, South Webster went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, when Trevor Coriell scored on an error.

In the first six frames, Eastern (6-3) advanced a total of five runners into scoring position, only to come up empty. The Eagles finally broke through with two outs in the top of the seventh, as Owen Arix scored on a single by Austin Coleman.

The Jeeps were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh, and the teams headed to extra innings.

The Eagles managed only a single in the top of the eighth, leaving the door open for SWHS. Two EHS errors sandwiched around a base on balls, loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. Coriell converted a sacrifice fly, plating Alek Blevins to give the hosts a 2-1 win.

Coriell was the winning pitcher of record, striking out nine in a complete game. The SWHS senior allowed just one run on eight hits, two walks and one hit batter.

Josh Brewer suffered the pitching loss for Eastern, striking out one and walking one, while allowing one run over two innings of relief.

EHS starting pitcher Ethen Richmond went 3.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits and a hit batter. Austin Coleman pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, hitting one batter. Coleman and Richmond both struck out two batters.

Coleman and Brewer both singled twice to lead the Eagles at the plate in the opening game, with Coleman recording an RBI. Arix singled once and scored once, while John Little, Colton Reynolds and Nate Durst each contributed one hit.

Coriell had one hit, one run scored and one RBI to lead the SWHS offense.

Eastern committed three errors and left eight runners on base in the loss. Meanwhile, South Webster had zero errors and seven runners left on base.

In the second game, Eastern went up 2-0 in the opening inning, as Little crossed home on a wild pitch, and Kaleb Hill was driven in by Richmond.

The two runs were enough for EHS, which only allowed the Jeeps to reach third base once in the 2-0 Eagle victory.

Hill tossed a complete game and earned the pitching win for the guests, striking out seven batters, walking four and hitting two, while allowing just four hits.

Shane Zimmerman also pitched the whole game, striking out three and suffering the setback in the record book. Zimmerman allowed four hits, while walking three and hitting two batters.

Coleman, Arix, Richmond and Little each came up with a hit in the second game for EHS. Richmond had the team’s lone RBI, with Little and Hill both scoring once.

Blevins singled twice to lead the Jeeps at the plate, in the second game.

Both teams left seven runners stranded in Eastern’s win. The Eagles committed just one error, while SWHS had two defensive miscues.

Eastern will resume league play on Tuesday, at Federal Hocking.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.