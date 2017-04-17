Point competes at Dick Darby Invite

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant girls finished fifth and the boys placed eighth at the 2017 Dick Dunlap Track and Field Classic held Friday night on the campus of Winfield High School in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights came away with nine top-six efforts — including a pair of event championships — while finishing fifth out of 11 scoring teams with 36 points.

Winfield won the girls competition with 209 points, with Bridgeport (102), North Marion (68) and Roane County (38) rounding out the top four positions.

Senior Aislyn Hayman posted a pair of titles in throwing events, which included a winning discus toss of 137 feet, 11 inches. Hayman also won the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 1.5 inches.

Morgan Roush was fourth in the discus with a throw of 96-4, while Madison Hatfield placed fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:03.55. Teagan Hay was also sixth in the 100m dash with a mark of 13.40 seconds.

The Lady Knights had four relay teams earn top-six finishes at the event, which included a pair of fourth place efforts from the 4x200m (1:54.81) team and the 4x400m (4:29.91) squad. The 4x100m team placed fifth (54.48) and the 4x800m squad (11:15.24) was sixth overall.

Winfield came away with the boys team championship after posting 161 points. Bridgeport (144), Fairmont Senior (68), Poca (38) and Roane County (37) rounded out the top five positions, while the Black Knights were eighth out of 12 scoring teams with 19 points.

PPHS earned seven top-six finishes at the event, with three of those coming in relays. The 4x100m (47.40) and 4x200m (1:39.26) squads both placed fourth, while the 4x400m squad placed fifth with a mark of 4:04.44.

Jesse Gleason finished fourth in the discus (132-3) and was sixth in the shot put (43-5.5). Wyatt Dean was sixth in the pole vault with a cleared height of eight feet, while Luke Wilson was sixth in the 3200m run with a mark of 10:29.55.

2017 Dick Dunlap Classic

Boys team scoring

1. Winfield 161; 2. Bridgeport 144; 3. Fairmont Senior 68; 4. Poca 38; 5. Roane County 37; 6. North Marion 23; 7. Nitro 22; 8. Point Pleasant 19; 9. Hurricane 18; 10. Huntington 14; 11. Scott 6; 12. Tolsia 1

FINAL EVENTS

100 meters — 1. Trenton Pongsugree (Win) 11.26; 2. Eddy (Brid) 11.65; 3. Roberts (Scott) 11.79; 4. Bratton (Win) 11.80; 5. Basham (Hurr) 11.82; 6. Walker (FS) 11.88

200 — 1. Maverick Eddy (Brid) 23.40; 2. Bratton (Win) 23.69; 3. Binegar (Brid) 23.94; 4. Vanscoy (Win) 24.09; 5. Cato (Nitro) 24.24; 6. Basham (Hurr) 24.72

400 — 1. Hayden O’Dell (Win) 51.29; 2. Waugh (Nitro) 53.10; 3. Kinney (Brid) 54.54; 4. Ferguson (NM) 54.57; 5. Garrett (NM) 54.78; 6. Castro (Win) 55.36

800 — 1. Jimmy Lacaria (Brid) 2:03.14; 2. Withrow (Win) 2:04.00; 3. O’Dell (Win) 2:04.30; 4. Duez (Brid) 2:04.57; 5. Waugh (Nitro) 2:05.73; 6. Machel (Win) 2:07.87

1,600 — 1. Jimmy Lacaria (Brid) 4:27.88; 2. Withrow (Win) 4:29.10; 3. Duez (Brid) 4:32.07; 4. Middaugh (Hurr) 4:40.03; 5. Basham (Hurr) 4:40.32; 6. Lumadue (Win) 4:46.23

3,200 — 1. Aaron Withrow (Win) 9:39.18; 2. Lumadue (Win) 10:21.39; 3. Clemens (FS) 10:24.28; 4. Carlson (FS) 10:25.58; 5. Burbery (Hunt) 10:27.93; 6. Wilson (PP) 10:29.55

110 high hurdles — 1. Conner Rush (FS) 16.50; 2. Schubert (Win) 16.51; 3. Just (Poca) 16.53; 4. Leonard (FS) 16.80; 5. Bailey (Win) 17.48; 6. Hutchinson (Win) 17.98

300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Joshua Osborn (Brid) 43.56; 2. Smith (FS) 44.22; 3. Bailey (Win) 44.45; 4. Arthur (Win) 45.26; 5. Leonard (FS) 46.50; 6. Hutchinson (Win) 46.82

4×100 relay — 1. Winfield (Pongsugree, Vanscoy, Boggess, Bratton) 44.45; 2. Bridgeport 45.62; 3. Fairmont Senior 47.00; 4. Point Pleasant 47.40; 5. Tolsia 47.97; 6. North Marion 48.32

4×200 — 1. Winfield (Pongsugree, Vanscoy, Boggess, Bratton) 1:34.42; 2. Bridgeport 1:35.97; 3. Fairmont Senior 1:38.07; 4. Point Pleasant 1:39.26; 5. North Marion 1:39.38; 6. Hurricane 1:48.31

4×400 — 1. Winfield (O’Dell, Machel, Pongsugree, Boggess) 3:44.41; 2. Bridgeport 3:51.24; 3. Fairmont Senior 3:51.98; 4. North Marion 3:52.07; 5. Point Pleasant 4:04.44; 6. Poca 4:37.03

4×800 — Bridgeport (Lacaria, Duez, Marsh, Shaw) 8:31.29; 2. Hurricane 8:45.36; 3. Winfield 8:48.91; 4. Fairmont Senior 9:01.02; 5. Roane County 9:24.97; 6. North Marion 9:40.46

Shuttle hurdles — 1. Bridgeport (Osborn, Oldaker, Shaw, Osborn) 1:00.78; 2. Roane County 1:00.88; 3. Fairmont Senior 1:03.86; 4. Winfield 1:04.22; 5. Poca 1:04.86; 6. North Marion 1:09.78

Shot put — 1. Chase Dotson (Poca) 55-7; 2. Trent (Brid) 50-0; 3. Wright (Hunt) 47-10; 4. Hanna (Hunt) 45-9; 5. Kennedy (Win) 45-2 1/2; 6. Gleason (PP) 43-5 1/2

Discus — 1. Chase Dotson (Poca) 151-7; 2. Hartley (Poca) 147-7; 3. Trent (Brid) 132-10; 4. Gleason (PP) 132-3; 5. Allan (NM) 127-4; 6. Spradling (Poca) 124-5

High jump — 1. Luke Nichols (Nitro) 6-8; 2. McGinnis (Roane) 6-0; 3. Funkhouser (NM) 5-10; 4. Shaw (Brid) 5-8; 5. (tie) Davis (Brid), Garrett (NM) 5-6

Long jump — 1. Austin McGinnis (Roane) 19-9; 2. Smith (FS) 19-6 1/2; 3. Shaw (Brid) 19- 3/4; 4. Kincaid (Win) 18-11 1/2; 5. Farha (Win) 18-10; 6. Boggess (Win) 18-6 3/4

Pole vault — 1. Haden Coon (Roane) 13-6; 2. Moore (Win) 12-0; 3. Durgin (Win) 11-6; 4. Trent (PP) 9-6; 5. Canady (Hunt) 8-0; 6. Dean (PP) 8-0

Girls team scoring

1. Winfield 209; 2. Bridgeport 102; 3. North Marion 68; 4. Roane County 38; 5. Point Pleasant 36; 6. Woodrow Wilson 28; 7. Hurricane 25; 8. Nitro 20; 9. Scott 14; 10. Fairmont Senior 6; 11. Poca 5; 12. Huntington 0

FINAL EVENTS

100 — 1. McKenna Smith (Brid) 12.09; 2. Hinkle (Win) 12.85; 3. Wallace (Win) 13.13; 4. Raines (Roane) 13.19; 5. Hudson (Hurr) 13.25; 6. Hay (PP) 13.40

200 — 1. McKenna Smith (Brid) 24.62; 2. Alleyne (WW) 26.35; 3. Bady (Win) 27.17; 4. Osborne (NM) 27.33; 5. Raines (Roane) 27.35; 6. Crowder (Brid) 27.70

400 — 1. Mikah Alleyne (WW) 1:00.29; 2. Hine (NM) 1:01.31; 3. Napier (Win) 1:02.77; 4. Eddy (Brid) 1:03.17; 5. Hatfield (PP) 1:03.55; 6. George (Brid) 1:04.96

800 — 1. Anna Gordon (Hurr) 2:24.58; 2. Cole (Win) 2:25.46; 3. Robinson (Win) 2:28.30; 4. Ray (Hurr) 2:29.07; 5. Riley (Win) 2:29.09; 6. Muller (Brid) 2:29.56

1,600 — 1. Julia Miller (Brid) 5:30.77; 2. Lumadue (Win) 5:33.86; 3. Rittinger (Win) 5:35.28; 4. Griffith (WW) 5:37.42; 5. Campbell (Brid) 5:39.30; 6. Imperial (Hurr) 5:42.16

3,200 — 1. Savannah Hoff (Win) 12:14.97; 2. Rittinger (Win) 12:23.96; 3. Campbell (Brid) 12:43.90; 4. Maddow (NM) 12:57.58; 5. Muller (Brid) 12:59.76; 6. Jividen (Win) 13:12.90

100 high hurdles — 1. Mary Lawman (Win) 15.31; 2. Bady (Win) 16.42; 3. Gordon (NM) 16.66; 4. McKown (Roane) 17.29; 5. Miller (Brid) 17.77; 6. Smith (Nitro) 17.79

300 low hurdles — 1. McKenna Smith (Brid) 45.42; 2. Napier (Win) 49.78; 3. Godbey (Roane) 50.30; 4. Hoff (Win) 50.61; 5. Legros (Nitro) 51.01; 6. Walker (Win) 51.16

4×100 — 1. North Marion (Hine, McIntire, Beaty, Osborne) 51.99; 2. Winfield 52.27; 3. Bridgeport 53.40; 4. Roane County 53.45; 5. Point Pleasant 54.48; 6. Fairmont Senior 56.66

4×200 — 1. Winfield (Wallace, Bady, Napier, Hinkle) 1:48.55; 2. North Marion 1:50.65; 3. Bridgeport 1:51.43; 4. Point Pleasant 1:54.81; 5. Roane County 1:57.84; 6. Fairmont Senior 2:04.09

4×400 — 1. Winfield (Cole, Robinson, Raines, Jordan) 4:15.43; 2. Bridgeport 4:18.43; 3. North Marion 4:22.38; 4. Point Pleasant 4:29.91; 5. Poca 4:49.37; 6. Woodrow Wilson 4:54.91

4×800 — 1. Winfield (Cole, Robinson, Jordan, Frohnapfel) 9:53.15; 2. Hurricane 10:17.06; 3. North Marion 10:41.78; 4. Bridgeport 10:43.93; 5. Woodrow Wilson 10:51.45; 6. Point Pleasant 11:15.24

Shuttle hurdles — 1. Winfield (Bady, Napier, Hoff, Lawman) 1:06.35; 2. Nitro 1:12.48; 3. Roane County 1:12.65; 4. Fairmont Senior 1:13.23; 5. Bridgeport 1:13.83; 6. Hurricane 1:15.44

Shot put — 1. Aislyn Hayman (PP) 42-1 1/2; 2. Tuttle (NM) 35-6; 3. Burns (Scott) 35-2 1/2; 4. Gunnell (Win) 32-1; 5. Akers (Win) 31-4; 6. McCullough (Brid) 30-5

Discus — 1. Aislyn Hayman (PP) 137-11; 2. Burns (Scott) 111-8; 3. Tuttle (NM) 97-6; 4. Roush (PP) 96-4; 5. Barrett (FS) 95-3; 6. Julian (Win) 94-3

High jump — 1. Carly Hinkle (Win) 5-8; 2. Legros (Nitro) 5-2; 3. Crowder (Brid) 5-0; 4. McCormick (WW) 4-10; 5. Gibson (Brid) 4-10; 6. Smith (Nitro) 4-8

Long jump — 1. Kalei Jordan (Win) 16-2 3/4; 2. Lawman (Win) 16-2 1/2; 3. Raines (Roane) 16-1 3/4; 4. Pointer (Poca) 15-5 3/4; 5. Cavender (Win) 15-1 1/2; 6. Meade (Brid) 15-0

Pole vault — 1. Shannon Riley (Win) 10-0; 2. Albert (Win) 9-0; 3. (tie) Berkhouse (Roane), Suter (Brid) 8-0; 5. Gordon (NM) 8-0; 6. (tie) Delgreco (Brid), Lohmann (Brid) 8-0

