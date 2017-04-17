Eastern, Gallia Academy compete in Russ Parsons Invite

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Home sweet home.

The hosting Parkersburg track and field teams won both the boys and girls team titles in the Russ Parsons Invitational, held on Saturday in Wood County.

The Big Reds won the girls team competition with a total of 104, followed by Buchtel with 76 and Athens with 73. Eastern took fifth with a total of 60, while Gallia Academy was 10th out of 11 teams, with 26.

EHS senior Alia Hayes claimed both of the Lady Eagles’ event championships, winning the shot put with a distance of 35 feet, 5 inches, and claiming the discus title with a throw of 117-11.

Eastern senior Laura Pullins earned second place in three events for EHS. Pullins ran the 400m dash in 1:01.60, finished the 800m run with a time of 2:31.79, and cleared 5-4 in the high jump.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Ally Durst, who was third in the 3200m run with a time of 12:23.72, and Sabrina Lauer, who was fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 96-8.

Eastern had one relay team score, as the quartet of Durst, Jessica Cook, Taylor Parker and Rhiannon Morris claimed third with a time of 10:35.92.

GAHS senior Madi Oiler was responsible for both of the Blue Angels’ two event championships, winning the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.07, and winning the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.03.

Mary Watts also scored the the Blue and White, placing third in the 1600m run with a time of 5:30.80.

On the boys side, Parkersburg won with a score of 132, followed by Nelsonville-York with 88 and Athens with 80. GAHS took seventh with a total of 32, while Eastern was ninth out of 11 teams with a total of 21.

The Blue Devils took championships in two events, as Isaiah Lester won the 800m run with a time of 2:02.17, and the 4x800m relay team of Lester, Kyle Greenlee, Caleb Greenlee and Kaleb Crisenbery won with a time of 8:42.58.

Crisenbery placed second in the high jump, clearing 6-2, while the Blue Devil senior was fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 4:52.65.

For the Eagles, Clayton Ritchie took third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.71, and claimed fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 44.57.

EHS senior Jett Facemyer placed fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:04.93, took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19-2, and finished sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 54.10.

For Eastern in the discus throw, Corbett Catlett finished fourth with a distance of 125-01, while Tyler Davis was fifth with a toss of 117-08.

Complete results of the Russ Parsons Invitational can be found on the web at www.runwv.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Eastern’s Clayton Ritchie runs toward the finish line in the 300m hurdles, in the Meigs Open on March 28. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.18-EHS-Ritchie.jpg Eastern’s Clayton Ritchie runs toward the finish line in the 300m hurdles, in the Meigs Open on March 28. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports GAHS senior Mary Watts competes in the 1600m run, during the Gallia County meet at South Gallia, on April 11. (Paul Boggs/OVP Sports) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.18-GA-Watts.jpg GAHS senior Mary Watts competes in the 1600m run, during the Gallia County meet at South Gallia, on April 11. (Paul Boggs/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports